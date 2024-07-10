InfoComm Asia 2024--Asia's Premier Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Solutions Event--Opens Next Week in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 180 exhibiting companies representing 280 brands, the 4th and largest edition of InfoComm Asia—Asia's Premier International Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) Exhibition & Conference – will open its doors on 17-19th July 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

InfoComm Asia 2024 | Innovative Pro AV Tech Solutions A wide-ranging Profession AudioVisual and Tech solutions and products at InfoCommm Asia 2024 | 17-19 July, Bangkok, Thailand Immersive Sound Experience at InfoComm Asia 2024 | A multi-sensory showcase utilizing cutting-edge 3D audio and guest-tracking technology to create a truly personalized experience, delivering unparalleled accuracy and immersion.

From technological innovations in Advertising Displays to Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR), from Smart Classrooms to Live Performance Streaming, InfoComm Asia 2024 offers visitors its largest and most comprehensive showcase of international Pro AV solutions and innovations to uplift any industry. InfoComm Asia 2024 is the must-attend event for anyone involved in digital transformation and integrated experience, including systems integrators, CIOs and CTOs, business leaders, educators, and government officials to maximize business networking, gain knowledge of the latest technology trends, and become inspired through multiple specially curated immersive experiences.

Over 350 products, technologies, and solutions will make their show debut or Asia debut at InfoComm Asia 2024. Highlights include Jabra's brand-new Jabra+ software for remote meeting room management, Barco's 90th anniversary and unveiling of several projection devices, and Christie's immersive "3D Temple from China" projection mapping prowess. Visitors will not only get to view but also experience first-hand the transformative power of Pro AV.

InfoComm Asia's world-class conference is set to feature 53 sessions across 17 tracks, led by over 80 visionary speakers. Audiences will be illuminated on topics of Esports, Smart Workplace, Live Events, Immersive Experiences and more. The summit welcomes a global lineup of experts, including those from Cisco Systems (United States, ASEAN and India), CBRE Singapore, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Thailand, City Campus Management Center Chiang Mai University, Chulalongkorn University Thailand, and AVIXA worldwide.

InfoComm Asia offers endless opportunities to network and be inspired, with special events including guided show floor tours for first-time visitors, offsite technical tour of EGAT Learning Center's interactive AV installations, and the must-visit and Immersive Sound Experience, powered by TruSound at InfoComm Asia 2024.

"InfoComm Asia is more than just a showcase of cool tech," said InfoComm Asia Executive Director June Ko. "We are a vibrant community where tech veterans and newcomers alike are welcomed to converge and explore the possibilities of tomorrow, especially as Asia continues its exciting digital transformation and innovation growth. We invite everyone to join us in experiencing the transformative power of Pro AV and integrated experience solutions."

For the best InfoComm Asia experience, visitors can visit the official website and register online before heading to the show venue to avoid the long queues for their show badge. More information on InfoComm Asia can be found at www.infocomm-asia.com.

