InfoComm Asia 2024 Summit to Present Seminars on Pro AV Market Forecast & Trends, AI-Powered Applications, E-Sports, Smart Cities, Immersive Experiences, and More

BANGKOK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th edition of InfoComm Asia — Asia's Premier International Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) Exhibition – returns to Bangkok, Thailand, from 17-19th July 2024 alongside the InfoComm Asia 2024 Summit. Renowned as the "must attend" conference for AudioVisual professionals and technology end users, the summit offers 52 sessions across 15 tracks, providing in-depth insights into Pro AV technology, entertainment, sustainability, and storytelling applications. The summit is open to all registered attendees seeking to gain insights into the current trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Asian Pro AV landscape.

"Our most recent research shows that APAC is the centre of growth for the Pro AV market at 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The APAC region's annual revenue is forecast to surge to US$134,644 million by 2027, a 38% increase from 2022," said Visionary Keynote Speaker David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCD, Executive Director and CEO of AVIXA. "I am thrilled to share more on which markets and industries are primed for growth at InfoComm Asia 2024 as well as host our amazing lineup of speakers who will further elaborate on these topics to help delegates capitalize on the right opportunities."

The Summit's featured sessions include "Hollywood Sound Design Secrets Unveiled" by Emmy Award-winning composer Stephen Thomas Cavit (known for his work on Ghostbusters and Jumanji), highlighting the creative and technical aspects of immersive audio experiences. Cybersecurity expert Shaun Reardon, a former Scotland Yard detective, will discuss fortifying AV over IP systems and smart offices against cyber threats in "Cyber War Games and the Unseen Risks in Office." Corporations and educational institutions can delve into the integration and harmonization of AI-powered Pro AV solutions through the sessions and panel discussion like "All About AI - Future of Workplace Collaboration & Engagement" exploring the future of AI in the workplace.

Of notable attention are the Summit's entertainment industry sessions. Visionary Keynote Speaker Ray Winkler, the creative force behind the ABBA Arena and numerous other spectacular live shows will present "Designing Iconic Experiences." In collaboration with the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), International Board Member and Vice President of WildBrain CPLG, Location-Based Experiences, Evi Sari, will moderate a panel on the "Art and Science of Storytelling for Guests." Also, Timonthy Shen, Chairman of Safari Asia Ltd., will keynote the Esports Track, addressing "eSports Landscape in Asia."

For the full range of InfoComm Asia 2024 Summit sessions, covering the latest and hottest topics from hospitality to retail digital signage, from smart workplace to control room topics - view full agenda here.

With over 40% growth in size, InfoComm Asia 2024 is primed to be an even more exciting show with an estimated 180 exhibiting companies showcasing 280 brands from over 15 countries, spanning across 16,905 square meters (three halls) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from 17-19th July 2024. Registration is now open for all business professionals looking to enhance their Pro AV technology knowledge.

For full information including exhibitors, products, summit, registration and last remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit infocomm-asia.com.

