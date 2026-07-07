InfoComm Asia 2026 - Asia's Super Connector for Professional AV - Takes Place Next Week in Bangkok

15–17 July 2026 | Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Asia 2026, Asia's premier exhibition and summit for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and integrated experience technologies, returns to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from 15–17 July 2026. Backed by an exceptional broad coalition of government agencies, industry associations and technology organizations – including Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA), Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand Professional Lighting Audio Visual Systems Association (TLAV), Thai IoT Association, Thailand Association for Educational Communications and Technology (THAI AECT).

AI Innovation and Global Product Launches - InfoComm Asia 2026 - 15-17 July - Bangkok, Thailand Explore the Future of Meeting Rooms, Venues, and Live Events at inoComm Asia 2026 - 15-17 July - Bangkok, Thailand

Broad support also extends across the region through partners: Association for Audiovisual & Educational Technology Management (Australia), AV Connect, Association of Vietnam Retailers, Ho Chi Minh Advertising Association, Ho Chi Minh Computer Association, Ho Chi Minh Business Associations and Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (Vietnam), National Association Of Private Educational Institutions (Malaysia), Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Federation of Information Technology Associations of Gujarati (India). Together, these organizations make InfoComm Asia 2026 Asia's premier collaborative platform where technology innovators, solution providers, end users and industry leaders come together to shape the future of Professional AV and integrated experiences.

Now in its 6th edition, InfoComm Asia 2026 will welcome 123 exhibiting companies, including 36 first-time exhibitors, representing 13 countries and regions. The exhibition is complemented by 65+ pre-qualified, high-purchase-volume invited buyers from 13 countries, representing more than US$73 million in approved procurement budgets, creating significant business opportunities for exhibitors while providing technology buyers with direct access to the industry's latest innovations.

AI Innovation and Global Product Launches

Visitors will discover an extensive showcase of global and Asia-Pacific product launches, with artificial intelligence taking centre stage across workplace collaboration, conferencing, enterprise communications, broadcast, education, digital signage and immersive experiences. New technologies debuting at the exhibition include AI-powered media stations, intelligent wireless collaboration systems, advanced conferencing platforms, control room solutions, LED display technologies, streaming platforms and next-generation workplace solutions from leading international manufacturers.

Many exhibitors will unveil products making their global debut or first appearance in Asia, reinforcing InfoComm Asia's role as the region's launchpad for emerging Pro AV technologies. AI-powered innovations from companies including Bose Professional, WyreStorm Technologies, Colorlight, IQBOARD, Lumens, Rocware, Yealink and others demonstrate how AI is rapidly transforming the Professional AV landscape across every industry.

Why InfoComm Asia Matters

Pro AV has become one of the key technologies underpinning digital transformation. Today's organizations rely on integrated audiovisual solutions to power intelligent workplaces, hybrid collaboration, higher education, hospitality, retail, entertainment, command-and-control centres, healthcare and smart cities. As artificial intelligence continues to accelerate change, organizations are seeking practical solutions that improve productivity, communication and customer experience.

According to Sarah Joyce, AVIXA's Chief Global Officer, "AI is no longer a technology roadmap item; it is actively reshaping how organizations design, deploy and operate professional audiovisual today. What we are hearing from professionals across Asia is that they don't just want to see products. They want frameworks, standards and a community of peers who are navigating the same challenges. InfoComm Asia is where AVIXA brings those global conversations to this region and bridging the gap between regional and global business communities."

InfoComm Asia provides a unique platform where manufacturers, systems integrators, consultants, IT professionals, enterprise end users and government agencies can evaluate emerging technologies, exchange knowledge and establish new business partnerships. By bringing together the complete Pro AV ecosystem under one roof, the event enables organizations to better understand how integrated technologies can deliver measurable business outcomes and long-term competitive advantage.

Learn from Global Industry Leaders

Complementing the exhibition is the InfoComm Asia Summit, featuring 37 conference sessions across eight specialised tracks presented by 55 international speakers, making it one of the region's most comprehensive educational programmes dedicated to Professional AV and integrated experiences.

Conference highlights include:

The Invisible Revolution: How AI is Rewriting the Rules of Human Experience , exploring AI's growing influence on business strategy, digital transformation and customer experiences.

, exploring AI's growing influence on business strategy, digital transformation and customer experiences. Smarter Spaces: Strategic AV Investment for the Modern Campus , examining how educational institutions are creating flexible, future-ready learning environments.

, examining how educational institutions are creating flexible, future-ready learning environments. AI Workplace Reality Check: What Works, What Doesn't, What's Next, providing practical insights into successful AI implementation and workplace transformation.

Together, these sessions deliver actionable insights, strategic guidance and real-world case studies for executives, IT professionals, consultants, educators and technology decision-makers preparing for the next generation of AI-enabled workplaces and digital experiences.

Experience Technology in Action

One of this year's newest attractions is the Smart Workplace Experience, an immersive showcase demonstrating how AI, Professional AV, workplace automation and smart building technologies converge to create the intelligent office of tomorrow. Rather than simply displaying products, the experience recreates a fully connected workplace where visitors can explore AI-enabled meeting rooms, intelligent collaboration platforms, digital signage, workplace analytics, unified communications, smart controls and no-code automation operating together in realistic business scenarios.

Designed for CIOs, IT managers, workplace strategists, facilities professionals and business leaders, the Smart Workplace Experience demonstrates how integrated technologies can improve employee collaboration, enhance workplace experiences, optimise building operations and increase organizational productivity. Presented in partnership with UDD Technologies, the experience allows visitors to engage directly with technologies that are already reshaping modern workplaces across Asia.

Connect with the Global AV Community

InfoComm Asia also serves as the regional gathering for AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association), the global trade association representing the Professional AV industry. Throughout the exhibition, AVIXA Xchange LIVE at Booth F40 will become the show's community hub, featuring live interviews, fireside chats, panel discussions, networking meetups and informal knowledge-sharing sessions covering artificial intelligence, workplace technology, sustainability, broadcast, digital signage, education, women in AV, industry collaboration and professional development through CTS certification.

Visitors attending for the first time can also participate in InfoComm Asia 101, an orientation session followed by guided Discovery Tours designed to help attendees navigate the exhibition efficiently and discover the technologies, exhibitors and learning opportunities most relevant to their industries. Together, these initiatives reinforce InfoComm Asia's position as not only a technology exhibition, but also Asia's leading platform for community building, professional networking and industry advancement.

Special Activities Throughout the Three Days

Beyond the exhibition and summit programme, visitors can participate in a wide range of exclusive activities, including:

Smart Workplace & Learning Space Show Floor Tour

Live Event & Broadcast Technology Tour

NEW FOR 2026 – Kantana Virtual Production Tech Tour

Exhibitor Demonstration Rooms

Welcome Networking Event, co-organized with AVIXA

Connect After networking sessions

networking sessions AVIXA Xchange LIVE community events and meetups

These experiences provide visitors with opportunities to see technologies operating in real-world environments, engage directly with solution providers and connect with peers and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Adding to the excitement on opening day, well-known Thai technology influencer Khun Larm from TechOffside, one of Thailand's leading technology content creators, will be stream live from the exhibition on 15 July, bringing audiences exclusive coverage of product launches, emerging technology trends and behind-the-scenes highlights from the exhibition floor.

Visitors can also enjoy the complimentary Thailand MICE VISA Card, courtesy of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), offering exclusive discounts and privileges on dining, shopping, cafés, wellness services, attractions and meeting facilities throughout Thailand during their visit. Available exclusively to InfoComm Asia 2026 attendees, the cards can be collected at the TCEB booth during the show in the exhibition hall. The cards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

Register Before You Arrive

With thousands of technology professionals expected to attend, visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-register online before arriving at the venue to avoid onsite registration queues and enjoy fast-track admission to both the exhibition and conference programme.

InfoComm Asia 2026 takes place 15–17 July 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand.

Registration is complimentary for qualified trade visitors. Pre-register today at infocomm-asia.com and experience the technologies shaping the future of Professional AV across Asia.

For more information, visit:

infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

Global Media Enquiries:

Angie Eng

Director, Marketing, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

T: +65 8163 2109

E: [email protected]; [email protected]

SOURCE InfoComm Asia 2026