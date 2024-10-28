Infuse Your LRT Journey with Rexona's World-Class Perfume!

Rexona's first-ever scented train offers commuting Malaysians an

immersive sensory journey filled with premium fragrances.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Rexona's recent launch of the NEW Premium Perfume Collection—featuring Rexona Vitamin+Bright Peach Glow and Rexona Vitamin+Bright Berry Glow—the brand is excited to bring its luxurious experience directly to commuters across Malaysia. For the first time ever, Rexona is transforming the Kelana Jaya LRT line with an immersive, multi-sensory journey that fills the air with world-class fragrances. Running from now until 30 November 2024, this LRT takeover allows Malaysians to experience Rexona's enchanting scents firsthand, even in crowded and hot conditions, turning the everyday commute into a refreshing and premium experience.

Rexona LRT Takeover

With the Rexona Perfume Collection LRT takeover, Rexona aims to provide more than just a ride—it's an aromatic journey of transformation. The LRT has been carefully designed with an eye-catching exterior wrap and stylish interior décor, including branded head panels and customized hand grips, inspired by Rexona's latest products. The highlight of this immersive experience is the aroma diffuser, installed inside the coaches, filling the air with the irresistible scents of Rexona Vitamin+Bright Berry Glow and Peach Glow. This luxurious experience ensures passengers feel uplifted with each breath of fragrance, all while benefiting from the brightening properties that give their underarms a radiant glow. Operating along key stops such as KL Sentral, Pasar Seni, Merdeka, and KLCC, the campaign reaches thousands of daily commuters, inviting them to experience the enchanting world of Rexona's premium perfume collection firsthand.

"At Rexona, we're dedicated to helping our consumers feel their best, wherever life takes them. With the launch of our new Premium Perfume Collection, we've combined world-class fragrance with powerful skin-brightening benefits to offer a truly enchanting experience. This collection not only delivers captivating scents and a radiant glow but empowers you to embrace every moment, whether facing Malaysia's tropical heat or the demands of a busy commute," said Chiah Mun Mun, Senior Brand Manager of Unilever Malaysia

Through this unique initiative, Rexona emphasizes its dedication to delivering premium, sensory-driven experiences that transcend typical deodorant benefits. The NEW Rexona Premium Perfume Collection introduces a fusion of fragrance and skin-brightening power, ensuring consumers not only smell divine but also enjoy a radiant, all-day glow. Whether it's battling Malaysia's tropical heat or navigating the everyday challenges of commuting, Rexona ensures you always feel confident and glowing, turning each moment into an opportunity to experience #LoveAtFirstScent.

For more information about the Rexona NEW Premium Perfume Collection, visit www.Rexona.com/my or follow us on social media at @rexonamalaysia .

For media enquiries, contact:

Nathan Chan | [email protected] | +6011-36622013

Gavin Goon | [email protected] | +6016-4620812

SOURCE Unilever Malaysia