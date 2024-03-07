Innophys Launches Sales of "Muscle Suit (R)" Powered Exoskeletons in Czech Republic and Slovakia

TOKYO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- Expanding across EU Nations, Continuing Sales Promotion in Europe -

Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Innophys"), a venture originating from Tokyo University of Science, located in Hachioji City, Tokyo, has commenced the sales of "Muscle Suit Every" and "Muscle Suit Soft-Power" exoskeleton devices in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, starting from March 1, 2024.

Muscle Suit Launched in Two Additional EU Countries.

Innophys has recently initiated sales of Muscle Suit (R) in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as part of its efforts to expand overseas, particularly strengthening sales in EU countries. Demand from industrial and healthcare users in these countries is substantial, and Innophys' collaboration with local sales representatives will facilitate the product's market presence. With this expansion, the company's international sales reach has now extended to 19 countries and regions.

The overseas distributors of Muscle Suit (R) are located in the following countries/regions (as January 31, 2024):

- Asia: China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Thailand

- EU: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

- Latin America: Mexico

The overseas assistive exoskeleton suit market is transitioning from the introductory phase to a growth phase, with a particularly high level of demand anticipated in EU countries, driven by growing awareness of worker protection. Innophys will continue to accelerate its business expansion in EU nations in the future.

Official global websites of Muscle Suit (R):

Muscle Suit Every: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

Muscle Suit Soft-Power: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/soft_power/

Information of oversea distributors: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/distributors-and-retailers/

About Muscle Suit Every

The Muscle Suit Every is an exoskeleton designed to reduce the strain on the lower back during tasks such as maintaining a half-crouched posture or lifting heavy objects. With a maximum assisting force of 25.5 kgf, it weighs only 3.8 kg, making it lightweight. Operating without electricity, it utilizes pneumatic artificial muscles to provide assistance, making it suitable for various work environments, including manufacturing, agriculture, caregiving, logistics, and construction.

As of October 2022, the Muscle Suit (R) series has surpassed a cumulative shipment of 25,000 units worldwide. It holds a world record* of the highest global shipment volume for exoskeleton-type assistive suits using artificial muscles (*according to Innophys' research).

About Muscle Suit Soft-Power

By incorporating the assistive technology of artificial muscles developed in the Muscle Suit (R) series into the back of the supporter, it achieves top-tier assistance in the supporter category.

Additionally, with a small contact area on the body, it makes its user feel less warm, allowing for comfortable wear even in summer. The support can be easily toggled on and off using the shoulder buckle, making it suitable for driving while wearing. The fatigue is minimal even when worn continuously all day long.

