InnoScience has Announced the Company's Victory in Its Lawsuit with Infineon

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd is pleased to announce the Company's victory in its lawsuit with Infineon. On December 02, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time, the U.S. International Trade Commission (the "ITC") issued a ruling in the Section 337 investigation initiated by Infineon against InnoScience. With respect to the two patents involved, the ITC ruled that InnoScience did not infringe on one of the patents at all, and that InnoScience's workaround design (the design solution currently used in its products) did not infringe on the other patent at all.

This ruling by the ITC further clarifies the status of InnoScience's relevant intellectual property and will clear the way for its future global development. The Company will continue to respect and protect intellectual property rights and is committed to providing excellent GaN-on-silicon power solutions for global customers.

SOURCE InnoScience