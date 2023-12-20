INNOTIER TEAMED UP WITH TERESA MO & JENNIFER YU TO LAUNCH A NEW FASHIONABLE COLLECTION FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTION

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter is the first winter in Hong Kong after the lifting of the mask mandate. The Department of Health expects a high chance of outbreaks of upper respiratory tract diseases, mainly seasonal influenza. Hong Kong has already experienced a summer flu outbreak since August. Monitoring data shows that the overall activity level of seasonal influenza is continuously increasing. The positive rate of influenza viruses in respiratory samples has risen to 13.28% from October 1st to 7th, exceeding the baseline level of 9.21%.

Innovative technology company INNOTIER introduced a silver-knit antibacterial and sterilizing mask in 2020 and expanded into a series of related products, successfully establishing a presence in the epidemic prevention market. Juliana Lam, the founder of INNOTIER, stated that in recent years, they have utilized their patented silver-thread weaving technology to venture into non-mask categories of products and collaborate with different entities to develop personalized products.

To further promote their forward-thinking, innovative technology products to the public, INNOTIER staged the "INNOTIER New Product Launch Event" at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong, This time, INNOTIER collaborated with two prominent celebrities: Teresa Mo, who excels in acting, cooking, and design and often travels for work and leisure, designed a series of stylish sportswear with cutting-edge tailoring, elegant colors, comfortable fabrics, and antiviral effects. The versatile portable blanket is the highlight, providing the utmost comfort while snuggling to watch TV. Jennifer Yu has become a mother again and designed a mother-infant epidemic prevention daily necessities using neutral colors with a cute cat theme. The focus is on the multifunctional moon pillow, a great helper for new mothers. All the products are made with INNOTIER's patented silver-knit technology fabric, eliminating 99% of the novel coronavirus and providing antibacterial, dust-mite-resistant, and hypoallergenic properties. They have received numerous international experimental certifications and awards. Moreover, the lightweight and silky texture offers exceptional comfort. Currently, the product range has expanded to travel series and even bedding, providing comprehensive protection and a sense of fashion.

INNOTIER adopts Ionic+™ antiviral technology. The main principle of Ionic+™ antiviral technology is the release of silver ions (Ag+) from Ionic+™ fibers. Charged silver ions are particularly active in humid environments, facilitating a significant release during respiration, thereby inhibiting and eliminating various bacteria and pathogens on the surface and exterior of masks. Through INNOTIER's sustainable solution, this patented technology is woven into the fabric, endowing it with long-lasting functions such as antiviral, antibacterial, deodorizing, UPF 100+, dust mite resistance, mosquito repellency, and more.

MOMOZONE FASHON COLLECTION

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Teresa Mo happened to know INNOTIER and its unique concept and products, leading to the MOMOZONE series. She became familiar with INNOTIER through their "Silver-Knit Antibacterial Eco-friendly Reusable Mask," a borderless, ultra-thin, and highly breathable soft mask that is comfortable to wear anywhere. The mask fabric can kill 99.9% of viruses and offers antibacterial, dust mite resistance, allergy prevention, UV protection, and deodorizing properties. Additionally, it can be washed multiple times (up to 200 times) without compromising its quality, giving her the confidence to switch from disposable masks.

Design Elements: Minimalist Style, Functionality, Timelessness

The birth of the MOMOZONE Fashion Collection stems from INNOTIER's impressive fabric functionality and commitment to sustainable development. They aimed to create a unique brand along with Teresa's relationship with her friend Juliana, founder of Innotier. Therefore, the collection incorporates "minimalist style, functionality, and timeless design elements." It provides comfortable home wear and fashionable, functional clothing that is also good for the outdoors. Moreover, the MOMOZONE series utilizes premium-quality fabric with virus-fighting properties, complemented by a sophisticated autumn/winter color palette that caters to fashion trends. The unique and stylish cuts further highlight individual style.

Antiviral Multi-purpose Portable Blanket: Comfortable for Indoor and Outdoor Use.

The highlighted product in the collection is the antiviral multi-purpose portable blanket for both home and outdoors. It offers warmth, antibacterial properties, dust mite resistance, and allergy prevention, making it an excellent travel companion. In addition to the multi-purpose portable blanket, the series also includes masks, long-sleeved jackets, thick vests, shirts, and more, catering to busy individuals and persistent travellers.

JENNIFER YU Mother and Baby Series

The three years of the pandemic have changed the lifestyle of Jennifer Yu and her family. As a mother of two young children, she became particularly anxious when going out and always had various anti-virus products on hand. Through a charity event, Jennifer met Juliana, the founder of INNOTIER, and they immediately connected. They both wanted to develop sustainable products for the next generation, contribute to environmental protection, and provide a higher quality of life.

Adorable Cat-themed Mother and Baby Series Catering to All Needs

The JENNIFER YU Mother and Baby Series features a cat theme that adults and children love. It comes in a soft, warm, off-white color and includes items such as a baby pillow, small towel, drool bib, portable blanket, kick-proof blanket, small cat plush toys, and fabric toys. It provides mothers with a variety of products that are antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-allergenic. These items are practical, convenient, and comfortable to use, creating a clean and reassuring environment that significantly eases the anxiety caused by the pandemic.

Multifunctional Moon-shaped Pillow Provides Delicate Protection

The unique shape of the moon pillow helps mothers alleviate the gradually increasing weight of pregnancy and can even be used as a breastfeeding support pillow. This "mother and baby" cushion, made of highly breathable and soft, high-quality materials, offers protection against antiviral and antibacterial effects, inhibiting and eliminating 99% of human coronavirus 229E within 30 seconds. It also has dust mite and mosquito repellent properties and UPF+ protection, ensuring the safety and comfort of both mothers and babies. It can be used daily as a learning-to-sit pillow, learning-to-crawl pillow, and even a baby sofa, providing versatile and practical functionality.

Download High-Resolution Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tpq6erqsm242usnr7qpvu/h?rlkey=nrzmhm5bhshnnwlyark4swyxt&dl=0

SOURCE Innotier