Innovapptive Launches a Computer Vision and AI/ML Inspection Solution with Deloitte Australia

The Future of Enterprise Asset Management: Improving Frontline Operations Productivity and Asset Reliability

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovapptive, a leading provider of mobile-first SaaS Connected Worker solutions, and Deloitte Australia, are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking partnership and the launch of their joint AI-Connected Worker Platform. This innovative offering combines Innovapptive's Mobile First Inspections and Rounds SaaS Solution with Deloitte's Equipment Condition Supervisor Platform , a condition monitoring platform embedded with Computer Vision AI technology. The result is a proof-of-concept solution that provides instant analysis and feedback to mobile inspectors, enhancing equipment maintenance outcomes, reliability performance, and worker productivity across industries.

"The solution is remarkably simple and efficient. The end user needs to only capture an image of the equipment or fill in a question during their inspection or rounds." said Sundeep Ravande, CEO & Founder. In a matter of seconds, the AI-Connected Workforce Platform will analyze the image, assess the equipment's condition, criticality, and prompt the user to generate a notification that can seamlessly integrate with ERP systems such as SAP and EAM systems such as IBM Maximo, and others. This streamlined workflow empowers organizations to take proactive measures to address equipment issues and minimize downtime, ultimately driving operational efficiency and cost savings."

This collaboration between Innovapptive and Deloitte Australia is poised to transform the way organizations manage their equipment assets. Our proof of concept combines existing mature technologies to allow inspectors to make better decisions about their assets in real time. Collection and analysis of live inspection data can be combined with other asset condition data in ECS and used to create bespoke recommendations tailored for the specific industry, asset type and its health history. This results in optimized maintenance activities and intervals, increased overall asset health, and improved operational efficiency.

"Our joint AI-Connected Worker Platform offers a transformative solution that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and mobile technology to enhance productivity and reduce downtime. We are excited to bring this game-changing innovation to the market." said Robert Spittle, Deloitte Australia Lead Partner, Asset Management and Performance.

Key features of the AI-Connected Worker Platform can include:

Computer Vision AI/ML for automatic image analysis Predictive equipment failure criticality assessment Confidence level reporting Generation of recommendations based on component and overall asset condition Integration with leading ERP systems Streamlined workflow for efficient equipment maintenance

Innovapptive and Deloitte will be launching this co-innovation at the Mastering SAP Conference on November 13th, 2023 in Gold Coast.

About Innovapptive

Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston, TX, and is a provider of a "Mobile First" and AI-powered SaaS Connected Worker Platform that closes the loop between industrial assets, back-office, and front-line workers. Innovapptive's integrated suite of apps unlocks productivity for operators, maintenance, and warehouse teams to maximize productivity, uptime, and growth profitability for some of the world's largest companies. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.

About Deloitte Australia

Deloitte is a global leader in consulting, audit and financial advisory services. The firm operates in over 150 countries and has a team of over 335,000 professionals. Deloitte Australia is one of the largest professional services firms in Australia, with over 13,000 professionals working across a range of industries.

https://www.deloitte.com/au/en/services/consulting/services/asset-management-performance.html

