Innovating the Future: ISoOR 2024 Annual Meeting Achieves Remarkable Success

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 7 to 8, 2024, the International Society of Organoid Research (ISoOR) convened its 2024 annual meeting, after the successful conference in Singapore last year. This year, the conference was held in the vibrant city of Shanghai, China, reflecting the rapid expansion of organoid industry within the country. The pivotal event was hosted by ISoOR in collaboration with Bioon and two more institutes.

Professor Peter E. Lobie, the chairman of ISoOR, inaugurated the conference with a warm welcome to experts, scholars, and guests around the world.

Group photo of speakers Prof. Peter E. Lobie (left), Prof. Hans Clevers (middle), Dr. Maldonado (right) ISoOR2024

As keynote speaker invited by ISoOR, Prof. Hans Clevers, pioneer of organoid field, member of the National Academy of Sciences (USA) and head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development, delighted the audience with a talk about Organoids to Model Human Disease, followed by more than sixty scientific experts from around the world, to exchange insights in various sessions.

Moreover, Dr. Maldonado ISoOR secretary for China region spotlighted several of ISoOR's key initiatives from the previous year, such as 2023 annual meeting in Singapore, an exciting symposium for debating the latest landmarks in organoid research, and the start-point for initiation of the ISoOR Standards for Organoid Biobanks.

The ISoOR booth at the conference provided attendees access to ISoOR official publication, the Journal of Organoid and Bioscience,(JOBs). This open-access, peer-reviewed platform encompasses a wide array of topics, including, but not limited to the Establishment of Organoid Models, Organoids in Precision Medicine, Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine, Organoid Biobanks, Policy Analysis, Current Trends in Organoid Research and Applications, and the Organoid Industry Landscape. Additionally, the latest issue of JOBs featured a white paper offering an in-depth review of organoid and organ-on-a-chip technologies, exemplifying ISoOR's commitment to empowering the organoid community, providing researchers, industry professionals, and investors with essential knowledge for navigating the field.

The pivotal conference, which surpassed a thousand attendants, drew to a triumphant close on March 8th with organoid technology revealing vast potential in areas like disease modeling, drug development, and precision medicine, the prospects for future market growth are bright indeed. As ISoOR welcomes more members, it is poised to undertake even greater efforts to foster the advancement of organoid research.

