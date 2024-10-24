Innovation at the Forefront: Angel Yeast Shines at FHA 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FHA 2024 exhibition in Singapore, Asia's largest food and beverage show, is taking place from October 22 to 25, and is generating significant buzz within the hospitality sector. Angel Yeast (SH600298) is showcasing its latest innovations at Booth 3H3-01, featuring cutting-edge yeast technologies and solutions to a global audience.

Angel Yeast's participation in FHA Singapore represents a pivotal step in their ongoing dedication to fostering innovation within the baking sector, showcasing their commitment to enhancing the industry through collaborative advancements. With offerings that include both short-term and long-term frozen dough solutions, yeast protein applications for baking, versatile and custom improvers, and healthy aluminum-free leavening agents, all designed to enhance the baking experience for its users. Furthermore, by leveraging its strong resource integration and quality control capabilities, Angel Yeast provides an expanded range of purchasing options, including tea and food ingredients.

Live Baking Demonstrations & Exciting Prizes

Throughout the event, Angel Yeast is hosting live baking demonstrations, allowing attendees to see how raw ingredients turn into delicious treats. Baking experts are present to create a range of tasty products, showcasing the quality and unique applications of Angel Yeast's offerings. Visitors can capture memorable moments at the Angel Bakery Insta-Wall by participating in the "Snap, Share & Win" challenge, with the chance to win exciting prizes throughout the exhibition.

Collaboration Opportunities Await

Xiong Tao, Chairman of Angel Yeast, attended the opening day to engage in deep discussions with key clients. His presence underscores the company's commitment to strengthening relationships with business partners while highlighting its role as an industry leader facilitating vital exchanges within the bakery sector. "We are thrilled to present our newest innovations here at FHA Singapore," said Xiong. "This platform not only allows us to showcase our cutting-edge solutions but also helps us foster meaningful collaborations that propel forward industry standards."

About Angel Yeast

Angel Yeast Company is a high-tech listed company specializing in yeast and biotech. Product business covers yeast and baking, yeast extract-savory, nutrition & health and biotechnology fields. It is one of the world's leading companies in the yeast industry. Angel has 12 holding subsidiaries and provides products and services for more than 170 countries and regions.

For more information about the company's products and innovations, please visit https://en.angelyeast.com/

SOURCE Angel Yeast