Innovation Drives Development and Active Devices Continue to Gain Momentum - 2025 Medtec Further Integrates Resources

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec, a comprehensive one-stop platform offering solutions for the design, R&D, and production of medical devices, has garnered widespread recognition and active participation from professionals in the global medical device industry since its inception. The 2024 event featured 920 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions, with 269 being first-time exhibitors. Of these, 95.3% expressed intent to participate again, and 93.3% would recommend it to peers. Over three days, the show attracted 81,547 professional visitors, 64% of whom were first-time attendees. The 19th Medtec China & International Medical Device Design & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as "Medtec") will take place on September 24, 2025, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, promising upgrades when it comes to exhibition space, number of exhibitors, and conference activities.

Innovation and Intelligence in China's Medical Device Industry: Enhanced Role of Engineering Disciplines and Industrial Support

According to the 2024 China Medical Device Industry Development Research Report (hereinafter referred to as the "Report") released in November 2024, revenue of Chinese medical device manufacturers grew from 553.2 billion yuan in previous years to 1,311 billion yuan in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 10%. China has become the world's second-largest market, only second to the United States.

While steadily increasing in scale, China is making breakthroughs in key areas, with medical devices gradually shifting towards high-end domestic production and industrialization. In 2023, the scale of China's high-end medical device industry surpassed 900 billion yuan, marking a 12.3% YoY growth and sustaining its rapid expansion. However, the industry remains characterized "Big but not strong", by a concentration in low-end products, with high-end medical devices still largely dependent on imports. With the aging of the population, the demand for medical device innovation is becoming increasingly urgent.

Meanwhile, the role of engineering disciplines in promoting innovation and intelligence of medical devices, as well as their support in high-precision processing technology and new material R&D for upgrading the entire industrial system, cannot be overlooked. As of December 2024, China's medical device industry market size will exceed 1.2 trillion yuan, marking a YoY growth of about 2.2%. The trend for medical device and industrial enterprises to transform into composite enterprises has arrived.

The 2025 Medtec further integrates resources, bringing together thousands of medical engineering enterprises in two pavilions

As the annual gathering place for medical device manufacturers to release new equipment, technologies, materials, and trends, Medtec 2025 will continue using Hall 1 (Medical Manufacting Service & Equipment Pavilion) and Hall 2 (Medical Meterials & Core Components Pavilion) at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Additionally, Medtec will further consolidate and subdivide the current exhibit categories in 2025, covering medical-engineering categories, as well as medical device industrial supply chain categories, aiming to provide a better platform for industry brand and product displays. Currently, more than 700 companies and brands with their leading products are participating in the exhibition. Early bird pricing ends on January 27, with the last two weeks of early bird discounts available. Click here to register and participate in the exhibition, expand your network, and enhance brand value.

Some of the exhibitors: HnG Medical Technology (Canada), Shanghai Haofeng Medical Technology Co., Ltd, TRUMPH (China) Co., Ltd, TE Connectivity, DuPont China, Xuzhou Henghui Braiding Machinery Co. Ltd., Knowles Electronics, LLC., WAFIOS, IBA Particle Accelerator Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Joined (Suzhou) Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., and Omould Technology (Shenzhen) Co., LTD.

Promoting the localization of high-end active equipment with "R&D and Innovation" as the engine

Medtec has been in China for 20 years, and the exhibition has always adhered to the principle of integrating industry quality buyer resources to create a professional and leading platform. This aims to provide more exhibitors and related enterprises with opportunities for communication, display, sharing, and cooperation.

With advancements in medical standards and increasing healthcare demands, high-end medical equipment plays an indispensable role in enhancing medical efficiency and precision medicine. Industrial design can often address critical challenges in various medical device fields. In the current environment, companies must maintain product innovation and accelerate business transformation to solidify their brand and product competitiveness. To align with industry development, Medtec has been focusing on "Smart Manufacturing." In 2024, over 150 exhibitors showcased products including optical components, endoscopic parts, lasers, imaging solutions, chip, sensors, integrated circuits, connectors and power supplies. The 2025 exhibition will also follow the trend, focusing on medical-engineering integration and the industrialization of medical devices, with a particular emphasis on the "High-End Active Medical Device Technology Exhibition (ADTE)."

This year, ADTE plans to cover an exhibition area of 1500 ㎡. Currently participating high-end active enterprises include Amphenol, Lemo Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Fugan Optoelectronic Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Quarkmed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., GlobTek Power Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Launch Electrical Co. Ltd, (Launch Medical)., Suzhou Chike Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Weshi Optoelectronic Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Titi Electronics Co., Ltd., and Toradex (Shanghai) Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Click here to register and join the high-end medical device intelligent manufacturing trade platform.

Integration & Renewal Concurrent Sessions "Enhanced in Both Quantity and Quality"

In 2024, Medtec hosted 100+ technical forums and supporting activities, covering topics such as regulatory interpretation, quality, medical-engineering integration, technology, consumer healthcare, market & investment. At the same time, Medtec also launched its inaugural consumer healthcare forum, focusing on aesthetics, assisted reproduction, dentistry, and ophthalmology, with the participation of more than 3,500+ conference delegates. Nearly 120 distinguished guests from regulatory agencies, research institutes, leading universities, and top companies will share their insights on products, technologies, and industry trends.

Medtec 2025 will not only retain sections on regulations, quality, technology, and investment but will also integrate thematic forums under each section to create a clearer conference structure. This will provide delegates with a more intuitive understanding of the conference content. Additionally, Medtec 2025 will introduce an "Academic Forum", inviting guests from universities and research institutes to conduct in-depth academic sharing, aiming to lead the industry with the latest academic information.

