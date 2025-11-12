Innovation Engine Drives Global Expansion: Baida Popping Leads the Industry Towards Premium Quality

CHAOZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the global food industry's ongoing pursuit of healthier, more engaging, and premium transformations, Guangdong Shantai Food Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shantai Family ")—a comprehensive snack food enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales—has consistently pursued a dual strategy of "Technology + Creativity." Through continuous product innovation and the expansion of its international market presence, Shantai has steadily enhanced its core brand competitiveness.

In the first half of 2025, Shantai successively participated in multiple important domestic and international industry exhibitions, including the 112th National Food and Drinks Trade Fair, the 137th China Import and Export Fair, the SIAL Shanghai, and the 3rd Guangdong (Chaozhou) Specialty Food Industry Conference，THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2025 and World Food Moscow. It comprehensively showcased a series of innovative products centered around "the third-generation popping candy technology", fully demonstrating the innovative vitality and manufacturing excellence of Chinese food enterprises. This attracted widespread attention and partnership interest from numerous professional buyers, distributors, and consumers both domestically and internationally, further enhancing the brand's influence and market reputation.

Innovative product system and diversified consumption scenarios

Amid evolving consumption patterns and increasing segmentation in the snack industry, Shantai has systematically built a comprehensive product matrix—spanning six categories and 48 flavors—based on its self-developed "third-generation popping candy technology." This diversified portfolio addresses various niche demands, including sugar-free options and oat-based healthy ingredients, featuring products such as classic popping candy, milk stick candy, popping stick candy, and popping balloons. An interactive experience zone set up at the exhibition attracted numerous industry professionals and international buyers.

The new-generation Baida popping, with its unique bubble-activation technology, delivers a multi-layered sensory experience—ranging from gentle "sparkling pops" to intense "explosive jumps"—significantly enhancing the product's playfulness and memorability.

Additionally, Shantai has launched new series such as "Sour Series" and "Cooling Sensation" to cater to regional consumer preferences, further diversifying the sensory experience. Innovative derivative products like "Popping Chocolate Sticks" have also received positive feedback from distributors and international buyers for their fun texture and chewiness.

At the exhibitions, many overseas purchasers engaged in in-depth discussions with Shantai's sales and international trade teams, conducting substantive negotiations on import policies, customized cooperation, and logistics support. These interactions demonstrated the strong acceptance and business potential of Shantai's products in global markets.

A century of heritage lays the foundation for a secure, stable, and flexible supply chain

Since its founding in Chaozhou in 1917, Shantai has been passed down through four generations, evolving from a traditional handmade confectionery workshop into a modern food enterprise now recognized as both a "Guangdong Time-honored Brand" and a National High-Tech Enterprise. The company places strong emphasis on quality control and standardization, having established two modern production bases with a total area exceeding 20,000 square meters. Production workshops are strictly designed and managed in compliance with the 100,000-class GMP cleanliness standard. Since 2004, Shantai has obtained multiple international food safety certifications—including HACCP, ISO 22000, IFS, BRC, HALAL, KOSHER, and SMETA—and implemented a comprehensive quality control system covering the entire process from raw material sourcing and production to finished product delivery.

On the technical front, Shantai remains committed to in-house development of key equipment and continuous improvement of production processes. Its third-generation popping candy maintains the signature popping experience while achieving a breakthrough in heat resistance of up to 52°C, significantly enhancing the product's climate adaptability and logistics reach. Even in high-temperature and high-humidity regions, it retains stable performance. Currently, the company's annual production capacity exceeds 5 billion packs, with products exported to over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Shantai has become a long-term supplier for numerous international snack brands and retail chains.

Additionally, leveraging 9 self-developed production lines, 20 high-speed automated packaging lines, and a flexible manufacturing system, the company has established a structured product portfolio covering 48 base flavors and numerous customizable options. This system supports diverse product demands—including sugar-free and low-calorie health-oriented concepts.

Through a database of 11 standard product formats and a 72-hour rapid sampling response mechanism, Shantai offers highly customized OEM/ODM solutions, helping brand clients efficiently transition from product concept to mass production. This strengthens its position as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation in popping candy.

In 2023, Shantai was recognized as a "National High-Tech Enterprise," and in 2025, it was again listed among Chaozhou's first batch of AEO-certified enterprises—further demonstrating its excellence in technological innovation and international trade compliance.

Eco-Synergistic strategic layout for global markets

Facing the new trends of channel fragmentation and consumption stratification in the snack industry, Shantai strategically enhanced its channel development and brand partnership initiatives in 2025.

In traditional retail and convenience store channels, the company enhanced product visibility and repurchase rates by optimizing packaging and display layouts for its classic items. For emerging brand snack collective stores, Shantai launched multi-size, cost-effective product series, maintaining quality while effectively controlling retail prices to expand reach among younger consumers.

Additionally, customized theme collections compatible with PDQ (Product Display Quickly) systems were developed for membership stores and hypermarkets. These initiatives leveraged the display advantages of such channels to enhance brand visual impact and drive experiential purchasing.

Mr. Hong Yonghong, General Manager of Shantai, stated in an interview that participating in international exhibitions is not only a platform to showcase products and technologies, but also a key initiative to deeply connect with global supply chain partners and co-create an industry ecosystem.

During the series of exhibitions in the first half of the year, Shantai's booth received industry professionals from East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and other regions. Extensive discussions were held regarding distribution agreements, technology licensing, and joint product development, laying a solid foundation for further expanding the international market and optimizing regional presence.

Looking ahead, Shantai will remain committed to its strategic vision of "Building the World's Most Enjoyable Food Enterprise," by increasing R&D investment and advancing intelligent manufacturing and digital transformation. While consolidating its leading position in the popping candy category, the company will steadily expand into broader snack food segments.

By integrating consumption scenario innovation, flavor science, and health considerations, Shantai is committed to delivering more innovative products that combine fun and high quality to global consumers. Together with value-chain partners, it aims to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial industrial ecosystem.

SOURCE BAIDA