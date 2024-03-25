Innovation Solutions Unveiled at the 1st IOT Data Hackathon - A Showcase of Talent and Creativity

The Hackathon is supported by partners including Airport Authority Hong Kong, Check Point Software Technologies, Google Cloud, HKT, MTR, PARKnSHOP, Alibaba Cloud and Yoshinoya. During the competition, these partners and industry experts provided training, tools and resources to participants, enabling them to learn about data knowledge and applications, IOT technologies, AI, digital supply chain, design thinking, problem-solving, sustainability & circularity, and entrepreneurship, etc., helping the participating teams design their concepts, and translate ideas into action.

The Hackathon witnessed a remarkable display of talent and creativity, with 22 teams — 12 from the Student Stream and 10 from the Professional Stream — emerging as finalists after a rigorous initial proposal screening process. A dedicated group of 22 mentors, consisting of industry professionals and subject matter experts, provided valuable guidance and mentorship to the shortlisted teams throughout their hackathon journey.

Following a full day hacking, the finalists were now set to compete in the final phase of the Hackathon, where they presented their projects to a distinguished panel of judges, comprising 14 renowned experts and thought leaders in the fields of data, IOT, ICT, AI, smart city and supply chain technologies. The teams demonstrated exceptional problem-solving abilities, creative thinking, and a deep understanding of leveraging IOT data for practical applications.

"The success of this IOT Data Hackathon underscores the growing importance of IOT and data in addressing the challenges faced by smart cities and supply chains. The event has fostered collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of ideas among participants, judges, and mentors. It has provided a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills and contribute to the advancement of the IOT ecosystem. It is truly delighted to see there are so many great and quality talents in Hong Kong", said Mr. Sean Tan, Organising Committee Chairman of the Hackathon, Information Technology Director, Jebsen Group.

The excitement does not end with the conclusion of the Hackathon. An Award Ceremony will be held on April 13 at the Digital Economy Summit 2024, an Asia's flagship innovation & technology event jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and Cyberport, where the winners will be announced and honored for their outstanding performance. The event will provide a platform to celebrate the achievements of the participating teams and recognise their innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the way we live, work, and interact with our city and supply chains.

Details of the Award Ceremony:

Date: 13 April 2024 , Saturday

, Saturday Time: 3: 00-4:00 pm

3: Venue: Theater 2, Convention Hall, HKCEC

Theater 2, Convention Hall, HKCEC Event: Data-driven Economy: Unleashing the Powerhouse of Possibilities – IOT Data Hackathon 2024 Award Ceremony (Under the "Elite Innovators Forum" of Digital Economy Summit)

For detailed information and updates about the IOT Data Hackathon 2024, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the IOT Data Hackathon 2024.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong