IOT Data Hackathon Award Ceremony - Data-driven Economy: Unleashing the Powerhouse of Possibilities

HONG KONG, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IOT Data Hackathon 2024, organised by GS1 Hong Kong in collaboration with Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, concluded today on a high note with spotlights shining on the remarkable achievements of participating teams.

The hackathon attracted an impressive turnout, with over 80 teams from diverse backgrounds, including students and professionals, who showcased immense talent and creativity in harnessing IoT & alternative data for real-world applications. Over a span of nearly 3 months, the participating teams collaborated to ideate, develop and pitch innovative solutions to address the challenges in the realms of "Smart City" and "Smart Supply Chain".

During the competition, participating teams were provided with a wide range of training workshops covering industry knowledge, tech trends, data techniques, design thinking, problem-solving skills, entrepreneurship, sustainability, etc., equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools to tackle complex challenges and refine their project concepts. After a rigorous evaluation process, 22 teams were shortlisted and supported by 22 mentors from different professional fields.

The award ceremony, held today, in the "Elite Innovators Forum" of Digital Economy Summit 2024, an Asia's flagship innovation & technology event, recognized the exceptional achievements of the winning teams. A total of 10 awards were presented across the Student and Professional streams, acknowledging the remarkable efforts put forth by these talented individuals.

The winners of the IOT Data Hackathon 2024 are as follows:

Student Stream

Champion : CHML - Renovation of In-Store Inventory System

First Runner Up : Roomates – Smart Charge

Second Runner Up: TEAM CITYU - SparkLink

Professional Stream

Champion : TriTerra Technology Limited - Car Park Load Shifting Charging System

First Runner Up : Reunion – Smart Plug

Second Runner Up: DevAdventurers - All-In-One Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance Platform

In addition to the top three winners, special awards were presented to recognize outstanding achievements in specific categories:

Best ESG Achievement Award: CECAS - AIOT Lift & Escalator Maintenance System

CECAS - AIOT Lift & Escalator Maintenance System Innovator of Secure by Design: RightPick Technology Limited - Cybersecurity Solution

RightPick Technology Limited - Cybersecurity Solution Smart IoT Solutions Award for EV Charging (Student Stream): TEAM CITYU - SparkLink

TEAM CITYU - SparkLink Smart IoT Solutions Award for EV Charging (Professional Stream): Reunion – Smart Plug

Today's ceremony is a testament to the collaborative spirit and tireless effort of the entire IOT Data Hackathon community including participants, judges, mentors, our partners, sponsors, and supporting organisations. It is a celebration of innovation, partnership, and the power of IOT data to transform the world we live in.

"We are excited to see such a remarkable level of talent and innovation in the IOT Data Hackathon," said Ms. Anna Lin, MH, JP, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. "The participating teams have demonstrated exceptional creativity and technical prowess, showcasing the immense potential of IOT data in solving real-world challenges. We are proud to have provided a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of technology and data enthusiasts."

For more information about the IOT Data Hackathon 2024 and the award winners, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

Media Inquiries:

Ms. Mignone Cheng

Chief Marketing Officer

GS1 Hong Kong

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +852 2863 9762

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong