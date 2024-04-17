85 Local Companies Recognised as "Consumer Caring Companies 2023" by GS1 Hong Kong
Companies Prioritize Consumer-first Service to Attract Both Tourists & Local Consumers
HONG KONG, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong tourism industry sees accelerated recovery with the number of visitors to Hong Kong reaching almost 70% of pre-pandemic levels. The Government has also planned to organise more large-scale promotional events to attract tourists. To seize the opportunities ahead, companies shall put effort on creating exceptional shopping experiences to both tourists & local consumers. GS1 Hong Kong's 13th Consumer Caring Scheme honored 85 local companies this year, in which companies are dedicated to provide consumer-first service to win the hearts and loyalty of consumers. The award presentation ceremony was held at GS1 Hong Kong's 35th Anniversary Gala Dinner.
"Consumer Caring Scheme" (the Scheme) acknowledges local companies that are committed to "consumer-centric" approach in business operations. Recognised companies can showcase the Scheme logo at stores or on promotional materials to boost consumer confidence. According to a consumer survey conducted by KANTAR Hong Kong, commissioned by GS1 Hong Kong, over 70% of consumers feel more confident in companies with "Consumer Caring Company" logos. The products & services offered by the recognized companies are closely intertwined with everyday life, encompassing various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that newly joined the Scheme this year. Among the award categories, the majority of them have received recognition for five consecutive years or more. (Refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies)
Participating companies were assessed based on 4 core principles: consumer centricity, conforming to commitment, strive for quality and caring for staff via self-assessment, interview, third-party consumer survey and field visits. In addition, GS1 Hong Kong has also taken reference to the internationally acclaimed Efficient Consumer Response (ECR) to evaluate companies' service and performance on consumer care.
To further support companies in building brand awareness, a brand new "Consumer Caring Scheme+" will be introduced this year, in which recognised companies can promote their positive brand image to the mass public via TV advertising.
Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong said, "Large scale activities to be organised by the Government can help in attracting tourists, thereby revitalizing Hong Kong brands and stimulating sales. To capitalize on these opportunities, companies should prioritize the key elements of 'Consumer Caring Companies' to build positive brand image. The recognised companies serve as role models for the industry, demonstrating the paramount importance of service excellence & exceptional shopping experience to consumers. We hope more companies will strive to enhance their consumer service, which in turn further strengthens the competitiveness of Hong Kong brands."
Recognised as "Consumer Caring Company" for the first time, Murray Rice is dedicated to upholding customer-centric principles and making a positive impact on society. Ms Julia Chu, Business Manager of Murray Rice Company Limited, shared "Aside from sourcing high-quality rice from around the world, we prioritize food safety to ensure consumers can consume our products with peace of mind. Our online business also adheres to consumer-centric approach, ensuring efficient and timely delivery of quality products to consumers. Furthermore, we actively implement corporate social responsibility practices such as charitable rice donation program, to strike a balance between profitability and contributing to society. We are delighted to receive the 'Consumer Caring Company' recognition this year, as it strengthens our positive brand image and fosters consumer confidence in our products."
Crowned by the Scheme for over 10 years, Colgate-Palmolive (Hong Kong) has been ranked as the No. 1 oral care brand for 31 consecutive years in Hong Kong. Mr. Brad Han, General Manager of the company said, "We possess a range of patented technology worldwide, with formulas developed by research experts to cater to the diverse oral care needs of consumers and help prevent oral problems from their root causes. Our products also contain dentist-approved ingredients, assuring their product quality. We also set up experimental zones to interact with consumers, equipping them with product knowledge before making a purchase. Our customer service team also proactively responds to consumers' questions. The 'Consumer Caring Company' recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to prioritizing consumer care as our topmost priority."
For further information, please visit our website: https://www.gs1hk.org/zh-hk/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme
Appendix - List of Recognised Companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2023
(in alphabetical order by brand or company name, view the company logos: https://gs1hongkong.box.com/s/j8u3g2x42qq4el5262amr053aamfpcxg)
10 Years+ Award
1
AQ Bio Technology Group Limited
2
Autotoll Limited
3
Casablanca Hong Kong Ltd
4
Cherry
5
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
6
Chuan Chiong Co., Ltd.
7
Colgate-Palmolive (Hong Kong) Limited
8
CRCare
9
DCH TOOLBOX
10
Dr. Morita
11
Forewide Company (Retail) Limited
12
Giormani
13
Health Aims Organic Functional Products Specialty Shop
14
HHP
15
Hongkong Post
16
Hung Fook Tong Holdings Limited
17
Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd
18
Lukfook Jewellery
19
Nestlé Hong Kong Limited
20
Original Taste Workshop
21
Royal Medic (Holdings) Ltd
22
SWIPE (HK) LTD
23
Swire Coca-Cola HK
24
Taste of Asia Group Limited
25
Tiger Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd
26
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd
27
Watsons Water
10 Years Award
1
Body-SOS
2
Sinomax Health & Household Products Limited
5 Years+ Award
1
Catalo
2
Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Limited
3
Come In Enterprises Co Ltd - ComeIn Homei
4
Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited
5
Deco Classic Ltd
6
eprint Group Limited
7
Hair Again 2000
8
HKT Limited
9
Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited
10
Kakato® Premium Pet Food
11
Kwok Kam Kee (HK) Limited
12
Lee Kum Kee
13
Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited
14
Nu Life International (Asia) Limited
15
Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC
16
Pricerite
17
Purepro Water Hong Kong Ltd
18
Smartech
19
Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd
20
The International Medical Co. Ltd. - Ricqles
21
Tung Chun
22
U100
23
wishh!
24
Worldwide Cruise Terminals (Hong Kong) Ltd.
25
Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited
26
Yes Nutri
27
You Group HK
28
Yummy House
29
Zihua Embrocation
5 Years Award
1
DSG Energy Limited
2
farmfresh330
3
Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited
4
Kopen (Hong Kong) Company Limited - ommicare
5
Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited
Awarded Companies of 2 Consecutive Years or Above
1
Airland
2
AQUA PRO + TECH
3
Beauty Online™
4
Citracium
5
DIREACH - CGA (H.K.) Limited
6
DKSH Hong Kong Ltd
7
Green World Pharmaceutical Limited
8
International Warwick Ltd - DoDoME
9
Mak Man Kee Noodle Shop Limited
10
Matrixmiji International Company Limited
11
Oriole Food International Ltd
12
PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited
13
Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
14
Tai Hing Catering Group
15
Tung Wah Moving Services company Limited
16
Vision Infinity/ Vision365 / LFC FormuLa NMN
17
YHKCARE
New Awardees
1
Believe Healthy Living
2
Goldfully Bedroom Article Limited
3
Lion & Globe
4
Murray Rice
5
Sky Dragon
About GS1 Hong Kong
Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong's mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.
GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for "Smarter Business, Better Life".
As a non-profit organization, GS1 develops and drives global adoption of supply chain standards. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 115 national chapters in 150 countries.
Website：www.gs1hk.org
SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong
