JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoona, the groundbreaking female wellness platform transforming women's health in Indonesia, recently closed an oversubscribed 7-figure seed round, led by CyberAgent Capital, known for its seed-stage investments in giants like Tokopedia, Coda Payment, KakaoTalk, and many others.

Innovative Female Wellness Platform Yoona Closes 7-Figure Seed Round

Also joining the round are industry luminaries such as Amanda Cole and Metha Trisnawati from Sayurbox, Ardi Setiadharma from Prasetia Dwidharma, MD Capital, and a consortium of high-impact founders who have raised nine-figure fundings in their respective startups, with ALT investors of Altira providing placement and strategic guidance. This diverse and impressive roster underscores Yoona's potential as a true game-changer in the industry.

Born during the global pandemic, Yoona quickly became the go-to source for period care and female wellness information. With Yoona's growing dominance in the D2C sector, the company has taken bold steps to aggressively expand its brick-and-mortar distribution through partnership with top major retailers in the country. This expanding physical presence, combined with innovative new product launches, will be instrumental in driving Yoona's future business growth.

Founded by Susanna Angraini, Dina Hermawati, Adrianto Hermawi, and Benny Sutandio, Yoona represents visionary leadership and a strong commitment to women's well-being, setting a new industry standard.

CEO Susan affirmed, "Yoona's successful seed round is a testament to our dedication to revolutionize the female wellness space and empower women across Indonesia to embrace their health and well-being with confidence."

The funds from this seed round will propel Yoona to a more influential and impactful position in Indonesia's female wellness sector. Our unwavering commitment to empowering women with comprehensive knowledge and support has resonated deeply with investors eager to join a transformative journey that will reshape the female wellness landscape in the region.

