Innovative Marketing Collaboration: Huawei Petal Ads and Tourism Authority of Thailand Promote Bilateral Tourism

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petal Ads, a leader in mobile advertising, announced its debut at ITB China, the prestigious annual B2B travel trade show in Shanghai. ITB China attracts numerous exhibitors and visitors from around the world. This year, Petal Ads and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have joined forces to further promote the development and prosperity of Thailand's tourism industry.

During the event, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Petal Ads held significant talks aimed at enhancing tourism cooperation. Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Executive Director for East Asia Division of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, expressed great satisfaction with the meeting and thanked Petal Ads for facilitating this communication bridge.

Executive Director Chuwit Sirivajjakul noted that over the past year, 100,000 tourists traveled from Dalian to Thailand, but the restoration of direct flights has not met expectations. He hopes relevant authorities can help expedite the recovery of these routes to provide more convenient travel options for tourists.

Since 2016, Dalian and Bangkok have been sister cities. During the talks, both sides exchanged in-depth discussions on regional characteristics, traditional festivals, and cultural customs, finding several commonalities and cooperation opportunities, such as Thailand's Loy Krathong and Songkran festivals, and Dalian's Sophora Flower Festival and Chinese Super League. Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening cultural exchange and cooperation to further promote the prosperity of tourism in both regions.

Leveraging Petal Ads robust marketing capabilities and long-standing successful cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand clients have highly praised their services. Petal Ads will work closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to plan a series of celebratory events, further promoting tourism exchange and cooperation between China and Thailand, and enhancing the digital experience and destination promotion for both regions.

This cooperation not only strengthens tourism ties between Dalian and Thailand but also showcases Petal Ads' vital role as a "communication bridge" in the global tourism market. Petal Ads will continue to drive sustainable tourism development through innovative digital marketing solutions, providing travelers with superior travel experiences.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services