Innovative strides in medical-grade TPUs: ICP DAS-BMP to introduce groundbreaking solutions at CMEF and Medtec Japan

HSINCHU, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), Asia's leading medical TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) manufacturer and supplier, will exhibit at the International Component Manufacturing and Design Show (ICMD, part of CMEF) and Medtec Japan in April 2024. The company will showcase several series of medical-grade TPU pellets: Arothane™ (ARP series), Alithane™ (ALP series), and Durathane™ (ALC and ARC series).

At the exhibitions, ICP DAS-BMP will present the new Arothane™ ARP-W-G, a medical-grade aromatic polyether-based TPU loaded with 40-60% Tungsten as a radiopacifier. It demonstrates outstanding radiopacity compared to Barium Sulfate, making it particularly suitable for small-dimension or thin-walled devices. The ARP-W-G series is recognized for its small particle size, high fluidity, and excellent dispersion. It is highly recommended for use as guidewire coating material.

Engineering Arothane™ TPU (EARP series) is another new product that industry experts should not miss at the exhibition. The EARP series is a medical-grade aromatic polyester-based rigid TPU. It is distinguished from other TPUs by its high glass transition temperature (Tg) and exceptional light transmission attributes.

Two other highlights are Arothane™ ARP-B20 (20% Barium Sulfate) and Durathane™ ALC-B40 (40% Barium Sulfate), both of which passed the 90-day implantation test in accordance with ISO 10993-6 standard.

Other noteworthy products to be showcased are ALC-B30 and ALP-W for extrusion-based catheter manufacturing.

ICP DAS-BMP experts developed TPU pellets with varying percentages of contrasting elements using the in situ polymerization method, ensuring high biocompatibility for all TPU series. Products made from contrast-filled TPUs provide superior visualization, making them an important component for the production of minimally invasive medical devices.

Meet the company's experts at:

CMEF (ICMD) from April 11 to 14, 2024 , Hall 8.1, National Exhibition and Convention Center ( Shanghai ), Booth M44 and M46

Medtec Japan from April 17 to 19, 2024 , Tokyo Big Sight, East Halls 2–3, Booth 2002

About ICP DAS - BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a Taiwan-based TPU manufacturer and supplier certified with ISO 13485, operates specialized laboratories dedicated to quality management. Drawing upon three decades of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP has implemented smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. Additionally, the company provides responsive after-sales support and offers flexible solutions for small order quantities.

