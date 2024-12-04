Innovent and HUTCHMED Jointly Announce NMPA Conditional Approval for TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection) in Combination with ELUNATE® (Fruquintinib) for the Treatment of Advanced Endometrial Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S. and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13)，jointly announce that the New Drug Application (NDA) for the combination of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) and ELUNATE® (fruquintinib) has been granted conditional approval in China for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with Mismatch Repair proficient (pMMR) tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. This approval follows the priority review status and breakthrough therapy designation by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China and marks the eighth approved indication for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection).

The conditional approval by the NMPA was supported by registration stage data from FRUSICA-1, the endometrial cancer registration cohort of a multi-center, open-label Phase 2 study investigating sintilimab in combination with fruquintinib in endometrial cancer patients who have experienced disease recurrence, disease progression or intolerable toxicity with treatment on platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. Results from FRUSICA-1 were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in June 2024.[i] The study results showed that IRC-assessed ORR and DCR was 35.6% and 88.5% respectively; the combination treatment showed rapid on-set efficacy, with a median time to tumor response (mTTR) of only 1.6 months. The median PFS and OS reached 9.5 months and 21.3 months, respectively. Adverse events are consistent with those reported for similar immunotherapy and antiangiogenic agents combination treatments. Additional details can be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT03903705. A Phase 3 confirmatory study of the sintilimab and fruquintinib combination in this setting has been planned (NCT06584032).

"This approval of sintilimab plus fruquintinib could represent a paradigm shift in managing this challenging disease. This innovative combination not only leverages the synergistic effects of targeted therapy and immunotherapy, but also addresses a critical gap in treatments available for patients with limited responses to traditional therapies," said Prof. Xiaohua Wu, Director of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Fudan University Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Principal Investigator of the FRUSICA-1 study. "With the promising efficacy and manageable safety profile observed in clinical trials, we are eager to have this treatment option available to patients. It brings us closer to our goal of improving survival and enhancing quality of life for patients living with advanced endometrial cancer."

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "The approval of sintilimab and fruquintinib combination therapy marks a meaningful advancement in the treatment landscape for advanced endometrial cancer. Together with HUTCHMED, we aim to provide a novel treatment option that improves survival rates and quality of life for patients facing limited treatment options against this aggressive cancer. TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), as a cornerstone in immuno-therapy, continues to be evaluated in clinical trials in combination with novel modalities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to reinforcing the leadership position of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in immuno-therapy and driving forward treatment solutions through innovation and cooperation."

"This NMPA approval of fruquintinib in combination with sintilimab represents a significant advancement for patients with advanced endometrial cancer who have long awaited more effective treatments. It underscores the potential of fruquintinib to be used with other therapeutic agents to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Michael Shi, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of HUTCHMED. "It is also a testament to our ongoing efforts to extend the clinical benefit of fruquintinib to a broader patient population. We are eager to make this innovative treatment available to advanced endometrial cancer patients as soon as we can and will continue to explore further opportunities to bring hope to more patients battling cancer."

About Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer originates in the uterus and remains a significant global health challenge. In 2020, approximately 417,000 people worldwide were diagnosed with endometrial cancer, resulting in around 97,000 deaths.[ii] Іn China alone, an estimated 82,000 new cases and 17,000 deaths were reported that year.[iii] While early-stage cases can often be surgically resected, recurrent and/or metastatic endometrial cancer remains an area of high unmet need with poor outcomes and limited treatment options.[iv],[v],[vi]

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells.[vii]

In China, sintilimab has been approved and included in the updated NRDL for seven indications. The updated NRDL reimbursement scope for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) includes:

For the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer lacking EGFR or ALK driver gene mutations;

For the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer who progressed after EGFR-TKI therapy;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma with no prior systematic treatment;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

For the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Furthermore, sintilimab's eighth indication, in combination with fruquintinib for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with pMMR tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation, was approved by the NMPA in December 2024.

In addition, two clinical studies of sintilimab have met their primary endpoints:

Phase 2 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

Phase 3 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment for squamous non-small cell lung cancer with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

About Fruquintinib

Fruquintinib is a selective oral inhibitor of all three vascular endothelial growth factor ("VEGF") receptors (VEGFR-1, -2 and -3). VEGFR inhibitors play a pivotal role in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Fruquintinib was designed to have enhanced selectivity that limits off-target kinase activity, allowing for drug exposure that achieves sustained target inhibition and flexibility for potential use as part of a combination therapy.

Fruquintinib is approved for marketing for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have previously received fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, and those who have previously received or are not suitable for receiving anti-VEGF therapy or anti-epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") therapy (RAS wild-type) in China, where it is co-developed and co-marketed by HUTCHMED and Eli Lilly and Company under the brand name ELUNATE®. It was included in the China National Reimbursement Drug List ("NRDL") in January 2020. Since its launch in China, over 100,000 patients with colorectal cancer have been treated with fruquintinib.

In December 2024, fruquintinib was approved by NMPA in combination with sintilimab for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with pMMR tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 11 products in the market. It has 5 new drug applications under regulatory review, 3 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 17 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

（1）Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

（2）Ramucirumab (Cyramza) and Selpercatinib (Retsevmo) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch‑med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

