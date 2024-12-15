Innovent and Lilly Expand Collaboration Through Agreement on Commercialization Rights for Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) in Mainland China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today jointly announced a Distribution and Promotion Agreement in Mainland China regarding Lilly's non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib, 100 mg & 50 mg tablets). The agreement highlights the following aspects:

Innovent will be responsible for the importation, marketing, distribution and promotion of Jaypirca ® ;

; Lilly will be responsible for the R&D and post-market medical affairs of Jaypirca®.

Jaypirca®, a highly selective kinase inhibitor, utilizes a novel non-covalent binding mechanism to re-establish BTK inhibition in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor (approved including ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, zanubrutinib, or orelabrutinib) and extend the benefit of targeting the BTK pathway, thus effectively addressing the unmet clinical needs for these patients. Approved by the U.S. FDA in January 2023, Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) became the first and only approved non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor. In October 2024, Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) after at least two types of systemic therapy, including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor (Link).

Lilly is conducting comprehensive global Phase 3 development programs (including in China), in first-line and relapse or refractory patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and BTK inhibitor-naïve relapse or refractory MCL, to explore monotherapy or combination therapy.

Under the agreement, Innovent holds the sole commercialization rights for Jaypirca® in Mainland China, overseeing importation, marketing, distribution and promotion. Lilly will be responsible for R&D and post-market medical affairs. Leveraging Innovent's established hematology oncology commercial team and Lilly's deep expertise in drug development and scientific insights in the therapeutic area, the partnership is committed to broadening access to innovative treatments and improving outcomes for cancer patients in Mainland China.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent, stated: "Building on our long-term strategic collaboration with Lilly, we are proud to expand our collaboration through this agreement. Jaypirca®, the world's first and only approved non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor, represents a breakthrough treatment option for patients who have previously received BTK inhibitors. Innovent has built a robust and leading portfolio in the hematological malignancy field, consisting of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab injection), olverembatinib, FUCASO® (Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection), and Jaypirca®. By fully leveraging our commercialization capabilities and extensive coverage in this field, we aim to bring forward innovative medicines to benefit cancer patients and further enhance our leading position in oncology. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the biopharmaceutical industry through collaborative efforts so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible."

Huzur Devletsah, President and General Manager of Lilly China, states, "Lilly is thrilled to appoint Innovent for the distribution and promotion of Jaypirca® marking a pivotal moment in hematologic cancer treatment for Lilly. This agreement allows to rapidly increase patient access in Mainland China by drawing on Innovent's robust market presence and our extensive R&D expertise. Together, we are poised to deliver innovative therapies and support the 'Healthy China 2030' initiative, continuing our commitment: 'In China, For China."

About Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib)

Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib, formerly known as LOXO-305) is a highly selective (300 times more selective for BTK versus 98% of other kinases tested in preclinical studies), non-covalent (reversible) inhibitor of the enzyme BTK.[i] BTK is a validated molecular target found across numerous B-cell leukemias and lymphomas including mantle cell lymphoma.[ii],[iii]

About Innovent's strategic cooperation with Lilly

Innovent and Lilly have established a comprehensive level of cooperation, setting an example of partnership between a Chinese innovative pharmaceutical company and a global leading medicine company in the field of R&D, CMC, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to accelerate the access of innovative medicines to benefit more patients worldwide.

In March 2015, Innovent entered into a strategic partnership with Lilly focused on biological medicine. Under the initial agreement, Lilly and Innovent co-developed and co-commercialized oncology medicines, including Tyvyt® (sintilimab injection) in China. In October 2015, the two parties announced the extension of collaboration to include the co-development of three additional antibodies in oncology. In August 2019, the cooperation extended with a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of a potentially global best-in-class investigational GCG/GLP-1 medicine in China. In August 2020, Innovent and Lilly announced a global expansion of their strategic alliance for sintilimab. In March 2022, Lilly and Innovent deepened their engagement in oncology, granting Innovent sole commercialization rights for Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo® (selpercatinib), and a right of first negotiation for potential future commercialization of Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) in Mainland China. In December 2024, the agreement of the commercialization of Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) in Mainland China officially achieved.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 12 products in the market. It has 5 new drug applications under regulatory review, 3 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 17 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

（1）Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

（2）Ramucirumab (Cyramza), Selpercatinib (Retsevmo) and Pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit www.lilly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Innovent Biologics

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "Company"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

