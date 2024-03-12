Innovent to Present Preclinical Data of Multiple Novel Molecules at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that preclinical data on multiple novel bispecific antibodies as well as antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) from its oncology pipeline will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024. The AACR meeting will take place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1

Topic: IBI3001: a potentially first-in-class site-specifically conjugated B7-H3/EGFR bispecific ADC for multiple solid tumors

Abstract Number: LB055

Presentation Form: Poster

Presentation Time：Sunday Apr 7, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 53

Presenting Author: Dr. Kaijie He

Topic: IBI334, a novel ADCC-enhanced B7-H3/EGFR bispecific antibody, demonstrated potent pre-clinical efficacy in solid tumors

Abstract Number: LB056

Presentation Form: Poster

Presentation Time：Sunday Apr 7, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 53

Presenting Author: Dr. Kaijie He

Topic: Discovery and preclinical characterization of IBI343, a site-specifically conjugated anti-Claudin18.2 ADC for treating solid tumors

Abstract Number: LB057

Presentation Form: Poster

Presentation Time：Sunday Apr 7, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 53

Presenting Author: Dr. Kaijie He

Poster Session: Immunology - Single Target and Bispecific Antibodies

Topic: A novel TROP2-targeted immune stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) with potent anti-tumoral activity and acceptable safety

Abstract Number: 2718

Presentation Form: Poster

Presentation Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 6

Poster Board Number: 9

Presenting Author: Dr. Huizhong Xiong

Poster Session: Immunology - Immune Modulation Employing Agonist or Co-Stimulatory Approaches

Topic: Tumor targeted-CD28 bispecific antibody with optimized potency, robust anti-tumoral activity and stringent CD3-dependence

Abstract Number: 5295

Presentation Form: Poster

Presentation Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 3

Poster Board Number: 4

Presenting Author: Dr. Huizhong Xiong

Dr. Kaijie He, Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We aim to tackle drug resistance and enhance treatment outcomes in immunotherapy by developing next-generation bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies and ADCs candidates. To select targets that can address broad-spectrum of tumor types is one of our main research direction. We are pleased to present preclinical data of innovative molecules at the AACR and accepted as Late-breaking Researches. We hope to benefit more patients with continuous advances in life science and technology. "

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable illnesses. Its pioneering therapies to treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 20 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

