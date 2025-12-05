INPARADISE Launches New Global Culinary Initiative "TASTE THE WORLD, INPARADISE"

Debuts First Chapter: A Taste Journey Through Italy Featuring Gambero Rosso–Recognized Chef Enrico Negrini

TAIPEI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INPARADISE, Taipei's acclaimed sky-high buffet brand, announces the launch of its new annual international culinary initiative, "TASTE THE WORLD, INPARADISE." Guided by the concept of "exploring the world at one table," the initiative transforms global culinary cultures into immersive dining experiences. Beginning in 2025, INPARADISE will present two themed culinary journeys each year, each led by an international guest chef spotlighting one country's traditions, landscapes, and flavors.

The winter feature, “A Taste Journey Through Italy,” is available from now through February 28, 2026. INPARADISE collaborates with Milan-born chef Enrico Negrini

Known for its signature concept of "one dining zone, one specialty," INPARADISE seamlessly integrates global perspectives into everyday dining. The introduction of "TASTE THE WORLD, INPARADISE" marks a significant step in the brand's global vision—allowing guests in Taipei and New Taipei City to embark on a world-spanning gastronomic journey without leaving the city.

Winter Debut: A Taste Journey Through Italy - A Three-Month Seasonal Exploration

The first chapter highlights a cuisine deeply loved by Taiwanese diners: Italy. The winter feature, "A Taste Journey Through Italy," is available from now through February 28, 2026.

INPARADISE collaborates with Milan-born chef Enrico Negrini to present four signature creations—an appetizer, pasta, traditional home-style dish, and dessert—interpreting Italy through a north-to-south culinary lens.

Italian cuisine holds a cherished place in Taiwan's dining culture and represents the romantic imagination many travelers associate with Europe. Through this collaboration, INPARADISE aims to reinterpret Italian flavors with a sense of place, offering guests a winter dining experience inspired by Italy's coastlines, mountains, and cities.

About Chef Enrico Negrini — A Milan-Trained Chef Recognized by Gambero Rosso

Chef Enrico Negrini brings over 15 years of international experience. He previously worked at the UK's Michelin two-star Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons under celebrated chef Raymond Blanc. His culinary style blends French technique, Italian heritage, and modern European refinement.

He currently serves as Executive Chef of Divino Group in Taipei, whose restaurants have been awarded one fork by Italy's respected dining authority Gambero Rosso, reflecting excellence across cuisine, wine, and service.

Often considered "Italy's Michelin Guide," Gambero Rosso is known for its rigorous standards and strong regional perspective. Chef Negrini's continued recognition underscores his culinary craft and international influence.

For this collaboration, Chef Negrini and the INPARADISE team crafted dishes inspired by Italy's diverse geography:

Hokkaido Scallop with Clear Tomato Broth

Evoking the refreshing character of Southern Italy and the Mediterranean Sea.

Evoking the refreshing character of Southern Italy and the Mediterranean Sea. Hunter's Chicken Stew

Inspired by the forests and winter atmosphere of Piedmont.

Inspired by the forests and winter atmosphere of Piedmont. Padano Cheese Pasta

A tribute to Parma's cheese-making heritage, featuring vodka-infused melted Padano wheel.

A tribute to Parma's cheese-making heritage, featuring vodka-infused melted Padano wheel. Tiramisu

A classic Venetian dessert presented with refined modernity.

Five Dining Zones Bring Italy's North-to-South Journey to Life

Abundant Great Ocean｜Hokkaido Scallop with Clear Tomato Essence

Available during weekday and weekend lunch & dinner

Low-temperature cooked scallops served with a 24-hour clarified tomato essence expressing the clean, bright spirit of Southern Italy.

Seasonal Plains (Appetizer)｜Fennel & Orange Seafood Salad

A Sicilian-inspired combination of fennel, citrus, and seasonal seafood, capturing the sunshine and vibrancy of Italy's southern islands.

Big Fast Land (European Cuisine)｜Hunter's Chicken, Florentine Beef Tripe Stew, Padano Cheese Pasta

This zone presents three dishes that trace the culinary landscapes of Italy's northern and central regions.

The Hunter's Chicken is layered with the earthy perfume of Piedmont's forest mushrooms, offering a depth reminiscent of winter in the Alps.

The Florentine beef tripe stew pays homage to Tuscany's humble street traditions, elevated here with a slow, meticulous braise that reveals remarkable tenderness.

The pasta, enriched with vodka-emulsified 18-month Padano cheese, delivers a restrained yet luxurious expression of the dairy artistry at the heart of Emilia-Romagna.

Sweet Fields (Dessert)｜Tiramisu & Strawberry Parfait Sorbet

A romantic homage to Veneto's iconic tiramisu, complemented by a refreshing strawberry parfait.

Long Drink River (Beverage Bar)｜Aperol Sunset Spritz

A sparkling, citrus-driven Aperol Spritz symbolizing the leisurely rhythm of Italian afternoons.

Through a thoughtful combination of space, ingredients, and cultural storytelling, INPARADISE invites guests to explore Italy through a memorable winter dining experience—no passport required.

Event Details — TASTE THE WORLD | A Taste Journey Through Italy

Dates Now – February 28, 2026

Locations

INPARADISE Xinyi

46F, No. 68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Xinyi District, Taipei

(MRT Taipei City Hall Station)

INPARADISE Xinzhuang

39F, No. 555, Siyuan Rd., Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City

(MRT Xinzhuang Industrial Park Station)

Reservations

INPARADISE Official Website:

https://www.feastogether.com.tw/booking/Inparadise

CONTACT:

Chris Huang

chris. [email protected]

SOURCE INPARADISE