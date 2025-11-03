INSEAD celebrates 25th anniversary of Asia Campus: Leading the future of business education from Singapore

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, marks the 25th anniversary of its Asia Campus in Singapore. This milestone celebrates a quarter-century of pioneering business education in Asia and sets the stage for the next chapter in global leadership.

Twenty-five years ago, INSEAD made a bold decision to establish a second full-fledged campus, based in Singapore, making INSEAD the first global business school to adopt the dual-campus model that defines its global presence.

Speakers and guests during the INSEAD Asia Campus 25th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, 31 October. From left: Jermaine Loy, Managing Director, Economic Development Board (EDB) of Singapore; Arnoud De Meyer, Vice-Chair of INSEAD Board, First Dean of INSEAD Asia Campus and Professor Emeritus at Singapore Management University; Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair, INSEAD Board of Directors; Stephanie Lin, Assistant Professor of Marketing at INSEAD; His Excellency Mr Stephen Marchisio, French Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore; Tuulikki Janssen, Honorary Member of the INSEAD Advisory Council; Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD; Hellmut Schütte, Professor Emeritus of International Management at INSEAD; and Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Dean of the Asia Campus at INSEAD.

Francisco Veloso , Dean of INSEAD, said, "Much of the world's growth and transformation over the past decades has taken place in this region–and its potential is still unfolding. At a time when the world is becoming increasingly fragmented, the need for dialogue and collaboration has never been greater. With strong foundations in Asia, INSEAD is well-positioned to lead critical conversations, prepare future leaders and shape the future of business education."

INSEAD in Asia and Singapore: 25 years of impact and innovation rooted in a four decades of legacy

INSEAD's roots in Asia date back to 1980, when it founded the pioneering Euro-Asia Centre, which laid the crucial groundwork for understanding Asian business systems and fostering collaboration between Europe and Asia. In 2000, the Asia Campus was officially inaugurated by the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, founding father of modern Singapore, where it welcomed its first MBA cohort of 53 students.

Since then, it has grown into a strategic hub for leadership development, innovation, and transformation. Each year, more than 1,300 students and 3,500 executives study on the Asia Campus. The INSEAD community in Asia now includes 13,000+ alumni, with 4,000+ in Singapore. INSEAD Alumni lead businesses globally, while the school's partnerships with governments, academia and industry continue to grow.

The Asia Campus is also home to 55 faculty members from diverse disciplines, whose research and teaching continue to deepen the school's regional relevance. Through rigorous research and education, they equip leaders to navigate Asia's complexity and contribute to sustainable global growth.

"The success of our faculty and alumni, whose impact is felt across businesses and sectors in this region, is a strong testament to the school's vision set 25 years ago," said Sameer Hasija, Dean of Asia Campus and Dean of Executive Education, "As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our journey, build on our momentum and chart the course for the next 25 years of excellence and innovation in education."

Looking to the Future: Three core pillars

The anniversary celebrations and the campus' vision for the future are anchored on three strategic pillars:

A Launchpad for the Future of Business and Leadership – Leveraging its deep foundations in Asia, INSEAD shapes future-ready global leaders through transformative Degree Programmes, including MBA, MIM, MIF, TIEMBA and GEMBA Asia. The school's Executive Education portfolio, including over 60 Open Programmes and a wide range of Custom Programmes, further strengthens its commitment to developing leaders who can anticipate emerging trends and navigate strategic shifts across the region.



A Strategic Hub for Academic Knowledge and Innovation – The Asia Campus serves both as a base for cutting-edge research in the region and a global access point to our recognised academic work, including Nobel-awarded pioneering research by Professor Philippe Aghion on sustainable growth through creative destruction. Beyond research, it continues to drive learning innovation, entrepreneurial excellence and digital transformation.



A Lifelong Community of Learning, Networks and Engagement – INSEAD's greatest strength lies in its people. The Asia Campus fosters a strong sense of belonging through shared experiences and values. Alumni and student impact stories continue to inspire and connect the community across the region and the world.

The anniversary week is featuring a series of events, including some in partnership with the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), connecting INSEAD with the city's vibrant innovation ecosystem. These include thought leadership forums, alumni reunions and celebrations that bring together students, faculty, alumni and partners from around the world.

The celebrations will continue throughout this academic year with ongoing events and activities. Key events such as the annual launch of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), the Learning Summit and the INSEAD for Impact Programme will continue to reinforce the school's commitment to innovation, inclusivity and thought leadership, strengthening its regional impact and shaping a globally connected generation of leaders.

Visit here for the event programme. Join us in person or follow the celebrations on #INSEADAsia25.

