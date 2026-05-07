Inspira Enterprise expands its Security Copilot Agent Portfolio: Now Live with Two Agents on the Microsoft Security Store

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, a global leader in cybersecurity, data, and AI solutions, digital resilience, and platform-driven transformation, today announced the general availability of two agents in Microsoft Security Copilot, the MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Insight Agent and the Initial Triage Agent, both now live on the Microsoft Security Store. The MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Insight Agent evaluates analytic rule coverage, calculates ATT&CK coverage, identifies detection gaps, generates detection recommendations, and provides maturity scoring for Security Operations Centers; ATT&CK is a MITRE knowledge base of adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures. The Initial Triage Agent performs deterministic, evidence-based triage of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR incidents, delivering verdicts, confidence scores, classification reasoning, attack timelines, and recommended actions in a structured format built for SOC workflows. The availability of both agents on the Microsoft Security Store brings additional security signals, investigation capabilities, and SOC automation into Security Copilot.

"AI is the force multiplier for defenders, and when partners bring their agentic innovation into the Security Copilot ecosystem, the impact is exponential. Together, we're not just building tools—we're creating a new era of intelligent, collaborative cyber defense," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Microsoft Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 84 trillion daily signals. Microsoft Security's storefront makes it simple for customers to discover, buy, and deploy agents and other integrated partner solutions that enhance security operations and posture.

Commenting on this achievement, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, said, "In today's fast-evolving threat landscape, CISOs are under constant pressure to accelerate threat detection, reduce analyst fatigue, and build a thorough understanding of their vulnerabilities and adversary exposure. With agents now generally available in Microsoft Security Copilot, we are equipping organizations with the intelligence and automation required to proactively strengthen defenses and establish cyber resilience. By integrating Inspira's deep technical acumen in cybersecurity with the advanced capabilities of Microsoft Security Copilot, our offerings empower organizations to adopt a more proactive, intelligence-driven cybersecurity approach — scaling detection coverage and SOC response in lockstep.

SOURCE Inspira Enterprise