iNSPIRE Media & Communications Earns 14 No. 1 Rankings in Agency Scope China 2025/2026

Independent agency ranks No. 2 in client satisfaction among integrated marketing agencies and is one of only nine agencies included in both integrated marketing and media rankings

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iNSPIRE Media & Communications announced that it received 14 No. 1 rankings in the newly released Agency Scope China 2025/2026 report, jointly published by R3 China and SCOPEN. According to the study, this is the highest number of first-place rankings achieved by a single company since the report was launched.

Overall, iNSPIRE ranked among the top three in 27 of 45 key client satisfaction indicators, representing 60% of all metrics evaluated. Among the 32 scaled agencies included in the integrated marketing agency ranking, iNSPIRE ranked No. 2 overall in client satisfaction, with its Net Promoter Score (NPS) significantly above the industry average. SCOPEN Founder and CEO César Vacchiano and Principal Frédéric Messina recently visited iNSPIRE Media & Communications and presented the awards in person.

R3 China is an independent global marketing consultancy, and SCOPEN is an international research and consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience in the communications, marketing, and creative industries. Agency Scope, one of SCOPEN's flagship research frameworks, was launched in China in 2006 and has become one of the leading third-party studies of China's marketing and communications landscape. The 2025/2026 edition was conducted over four months and analyzed 959 agency-client relationships managed by 288 marketers across 212 well-known brands.

The report shows that since 2022, the overall NPS of scaled integrated marketing agencies in China has remained in negative territory, reflecting rising expectations from brands for stronger collaboration, greater efficiency, and clearer business value from agency partners. Against this backdrop, iNSPIRE achieved 100% client satisfaction, with zero stated intention among existing clients to terminate cooperation.

Notably, among the 32 scaled integrated marketing agencies and 33 scaled media agencies covered in this edition, only nine companies appeared in both rankings. iNSPIRE Media & Communications was one of them. For an independent agency, recognition across both integrated marketing and media services remains relatively rare, underscoring iNSPIRE's ability to connect strategy, media, content, and data within one operating model.

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strength of our integrated model," said Gordon Zhang, CEO of iNSPIRE Media & Communications. "We remain focused on helping clients achieve effective growth through more connected strategy, media, content, and technology."

Founded in 2016, iNSPIRE Media & Communications has built capabilities across brand strategy, media planning and buying, social media and influencer marketing, creative and content, programmatic media, data-driven operations and e-commerce operations. In 2025, INSPIRE Group generated more than RMB 1 billion in total billing and more than RMB 200 million in e-commerce sales GMV. The company said it will continue to work with Innatech, its AI technology affiliate, to further improve marketing effectiveness and ROI through innovation in media, content, data, and AIGC.

About iNSPIRE Media & Communications

iNSPIRE Media & Communications is an integrated marketing communications and media agency with over 160 industry experts, serving more than 20 high-quality international and Chinese brands. With offices in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Hong Kong, we help brands capitalize on the latest cultural phenomena, behavioral trends, and technological innovations through fully integrated communication strategies, full-funnel media planning and operations, creative and content development, social media, AI marketing technology, and e-commerce—driving long-term brand and business growth.

SOURCE iNSPIRE Media & Communications