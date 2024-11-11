Inspur at TM Forum Innovate Asia 2024, Leading Innovation in Digital Transformation and Green Data Centers

JINAN, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TM Forum Innovate Asia 2024 Summit was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 5 to 7. Inspur participated with the theme "AI + Computing Power Networks," showcasing its latest achievements and cutting-edge technologies in digital transformation and the development of green data centers.

Driving Digital Network Operations

Very Popular Inspur Booth Attending Cutting Edge Panel Speech, Got TM Forum "Ready For ODA" Certification Award

Inspur showcased the extensive application of AI and large models in BSS (Business Support Systems) and OSS (Operational Support Systems), helping operators achieve digital transformation from resource allocation to service management. Through its AI-driven intelligent scheduling system, Inspur has enabled automated resource allocation and dynamic management of network resources, ensuring network stability during traffic peaks and improving resource utilization. Inspur's fault management system, leveraging machine learning and big data technologies, can quickly locate and predict potential faults, reducing the fault occurrence rate and ensuring high network availability.

Additionally, based on real-time user behavior analysis and network experience monitoring, Inspur's solutions can dynamically adjust network configurations to achieve more efficient service quality management. By supporting open API standards, Inspur also facilitates the integration of third-party applications, building an intelligent network ecosystem and promoting multi-party collaboration.

Leading the Construction of Green Data Centers

Inspur showcased its full lifecycle green data center solutions, covering planning and design, construction and delivery, operations and maintenance support, as well as energy-saving optimization services. Inspur's energy-efficient products, such as prefabricated data center modules, intelligent power modules, and enclosed cold/hot aisle systems, help data centers achieve lower energy consumption. Inspur's energy-saving technologies and intelligent management solutions significantly reduce the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of data centers, driving the industry towards a new phase of sustainability and energy efficiency.

With extensive project experience, Inspur has built over 50 Grade A data centers in China and has also constructed multiple large-scale data centers in regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Inspur's data center technologies have been rated as "very strong" in a report by GlobalData, a leading global analytics firm.

Empowering Operators to Achieve Advanced Autonomous Network

During the TM Forum Innovate Asia 2024 Summit, Sun Xuezhi, Deputy General Manager of Inspur's Communications and Information Overseas Business Division, attended the penal discussion titled "End-to-End Automation—How to Achieve Intelligent Networks." He highlighted that during the transition from traditional OSS to intelligent networks (AN OSS), TM Forum's open API standards provide effective solutions for system integration, helping operators accelerate their upgrade to autonomous intelligent networks. Sun emphasized that the AN OSS system, based on ODA (Open Digital Architecture), will further enhance system scalability and flexibility, offering operators greater return on investment.

At the summit, Inspur's Business Support System (IBS) series products were awarded the TM Forum "Ready for ODA" certification trophy. Inspur has now completed certification for 66 Open APIs and has become a TM Forum Open API Diamond Certification member, underscoring its technological strength in the transformation to intelligent networks.

Additionally, at the TM Forum Summit, Inspur contributed to the release of the "Autonomous Network White Paper 6.0," in which it proposed AI-based network operations and maintenance optimization solutions. These solutions support high-value application scenarios for global operators and further promote the innovative development of intelligent networks.

"Outstanding Catalyst-Tech for Good" Award, Supporting Sustainable Development

Inspur's participation in the "Wildlife Guardian: AI + 5G Advanced Sustainable Application" Catalyst project has been awarded the "Outstanding Catalyst-Tech for Good" award. This innovative project combines 5G-A and AI technologies to provide novel protection methods for the endangered Chinese white dolphin. Inspur contributed a data fusion and analysis solution, establishing a white dolphin monitoring and early-warning model. The project enables dynamic analysis of the dolphins' trajectories, behaviors, and population distribution, providing effective technological support for their conservation.

Looking ahead, Inspur will continue to promote the application of AI + computing power networks, helping global operators accelerate their intelligent upgrades and leading the way toward a digital future.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading cloud computing and big data service provider in China, with three publicly listed companies, including Inspur Software and Inspur Digital Enterprises. Its core business covers a wide range of sectors, including computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communications, big data, and various application scenarios. Inspur has provided IT products and services to over 120 countries and regions globally.

Inspur is actively expanding its presence in the next-generation communications sector, offering data center construction services and network management software to telecommunications operators and other industry clients.

