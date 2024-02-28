Inspur Cloud's Data Cloud Platform Secures Global Top Spot in TPCx-HS Benchmark Testing, Setting Two New World Records

JINAN, China, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspur Cloud's data cloud platform has clinched the top position in the TPCx-HS benchmark test, according to the latest global rankings released by the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC), the most authoritative evaluation organization in the field of data platforms. Surpassing all competitors, the platform led the field in both cluster computing performance (HSph) and cost-efficiency (Price/HSph), setting a new global benchmark.

TPC revealed that Inspur Cloud's data cloud platform hit a new high of 53.19 HSph@1TB in cluster computing performance, marking a significant 24% improvement over the previously recorded industry best. Additionally, the platform's cost-performance score reached an impressive 13,238.36 USD/HSph, representing a 59% increase from the former industry-leading standard.

Currently, Inspur Cloud boasts a comprehensive network of 237 data cloud nodes across China. Leveraging its data cloud OpsCenter, the company provides immediate support for users' diverse digital requirements, encompassing data collection, processing, utilization, and security, with the aim of delivering a reliable, secure, and efficient one-stop digital operations solution.

SOURCE Inspur Cloud