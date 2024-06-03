Inspur Group Making Its Debut at the 2024 Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

SINGAPORE , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) exhibition, held in Singapore, opened with great fanfare from May 29th to 31st, 2024. Inspur Group has been invited to participate and held presentation campaigns to showcase their significant technological products, solutions, application scenarios and other achievements at the conference's exhibition.

ATxSG is the premier tech event in Asia, co-hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and InformaTech. As one of the most prominent ICT events in Asia, ATXSG2024, themed "Re-defining Technology for a Brighter Future," invites a myriad of global giants from the tech, broadcast media, information and communication technology, satellite communications industries to converge. More than 1,000 companies from over 40 countries and regions including mainland China, Singapore, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Poland, Spain, China's HKSAR, China's Taiwan region, Israel, India, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States showcased technological innovations and cutting-edge solutions from a slew of industries. The exhibition also organized forums and conferences focusing on hot topics including artificial intelligence, sustainability, and information processing technology.

During the three-day exhibition, Inspur showcased its seven core businesses, thirteen products and solutions, with a focus on displaying innovative applications and industry solutions in realms such as integrated new infrastructure for computing networks, Inspur Anlan smart water platform, Zhi Ji smart agriculture internet platform, Qianmo smart transportation series products, comprehensive marketing solutions for the FMCG industry, smart grain and warehousing, health and medical big data intelligent platform, and Inspur Utrip (Travel with Joy) smart cultural tourism platform.

During the exhibition, units such as Inspur Intelligent Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Inspur Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Inspur Communication Information Co.,Ltd., Inspur Digital Business Co., Ltd., Inspur Cloud Information Technology Co., Ltd., Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Co., Ltd., and Inspur Intelligent Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. received Qiu Tianbin, Chief Representative of Shandong Provincial Government's Economic and Trade Representative Office in Southeast Asia, Chen Bohui, the President of the Asia Academy of Digital Economics and Vice Chairman of the Asian Digital Economy Foundation, and Li Qing, General Manager of a telecom operator (Asia-Pacific), Zahri Mirz, Chairman of Infinaxis, Veerasak Athornchaikul, Chief Marketing Officer of PlanetComm, Enyou Capital, and American Asset Management Company, as well as business representatives from artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and Internet of Things companies, exhibition groups from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, and Singapore University of Technology and Design, to conduct cooperative exchanges and discussions on business development.

On May 29th-30th, Inspur Group hosted a promotional event. Inspur Intelligent Technology showcased their digital transformation practices in the transportation, water conservancy, and agriculture industries, highlighting the integration and innovation of next-generation information technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things with traditional sectors. Inspur Digital Business presented marketing, logistics, and agricultural product processing solutions for the FMCG industry, along with corresponding case studies. Inspur Intelligent Medical Technology introduced multiple platforms and solutions including the health and medical big data platform, international trade platform for the healthcare industry, infectious disease prevention and control information management platform, resident health digital management platform, and internet hospitals.

This event is a promotional initiative to fulfill the Group's requirements for strengthening overseas market development, serving as a vital platform and opportunity for Inspur to make its voice heard in the Southeast Asian market, laying the foundation for expanding overseas business and establishing international brand influence. In the next step, the Group and its various industries will focus on target markets such as Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and Central Asia, intensifying business promotion, expansion, and publicity efforts to drive overseas business development.

Inspur Group expressed its hope that via this exhibition and promotional event, it can engage in discussions with industry peers to explore the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation, to promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial development, and to jointly usher in a better future.

Inspur is China's pioneering provider of cloud computing and big data services, with three listed companies under its umbrella, its core business encompassing a wide range of application scenarios such as computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communications, big data. It has provided IT products and services to more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. As one of the earliest IT brands in China, Inspur is committed to blossoming into a world-class leader in the new generation of information technology, an excellent service provider for economic and social digital transformation, and a backbone enterprise for new infrastructure construction. Inspur, headquartered in Jinan, China, has multiple research and development centers and subsidiaries globally, boasting over 30,000 employees.

SOURCE INSPUR Co., Ltd.