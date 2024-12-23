Inspur Smart Healthcare Participates in GITEX IMPACT 2024 Exhibition

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 13th to 16th, the GITEX IMPACT 2024, Dubai's Carbon Neutrality and Technology Exhibition, was held in Dubai. Organized by the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, the exhibition focused on the forefront of sustainable development technologies, encompassing a wide range of sectors including construction, oil and gasoline, energy, and healthcare. It stands as one of the largest technology exhibitions in the Middle East and globally. Inspur Smart Health was invited to participate, showcasing its core products and cases of empowering the digital and intelligent transformation of the healthcare industry at the exhibition.

At the exhibition site, Inspur Smart Health introduced a series of products and solutions to government agencies and medical institutions, including the Health and Medical Big Data Intelligent Platform, Inspur Medical Industry International Trade Platform, Integrated Healthcare and Long-term Care Platform, Health Examination Center Solutions, Medical Group Information Management Platform, Internet Hospitals. These presentations comprehensively demonstrated Inspur Smart Health's product innovation advantages and service capabilities.

Through this "debut" in the Middle East and even the global market, Inspur Smart Health has laid a solid foundation for further expanding its overseas "circle of friends" and establishing international brand recognition. In the future, Inspur Smart Health will continue to leverage its technological advantages in big data and artificial intelligence, constantly enhance the internationalization level of its products and solutions, deepen the exploration of overseas markets, and contribute to the thriving development of the global medical digital industry.

SOURCE Shandong Inspur Intelligent Medical Technology Co., Ltd.