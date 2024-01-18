Integral Ad Science (IAS) Accelerates APAC Expansion with Multiple Market Launches and Senior Appointments

Company expands operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam to seize the immense growth potential in the region and increase global footprint

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science , a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced business expansion in four key APAC markets- Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam along with senior leadership appointments to accelerate AI-driven measurement and optimisation solutions for both local and global advertisers and publishers.

"APAC presents a prime opportunity for IAS to expand its global footprint and connect with a dynamic consumer base for long-term growth and market leadership," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer. "We're doubling down on agility and local relevance by building strong, regional teams that understand the nuances of each market which is key to tailoring our solutions and creating lasting relationships with international and local brands in the region."

Appointments include Sowarose Charuwatpaiboon as the Country Head of Thailand, Thanh Nguyen as the Country Head of Vietnam, Melvin Wong as the Region Head of Hong Kong & Taiwan and Arfitrianto Zulnaini, Sales Director of Indonesia, who will be stepping up as the Country Head of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Sowarose Charuwatpaiboon- Country Head, Thailand: Brings over a decade of experience in the digital advertising industry with a proven track record of success in sales, account management, and business development at companies including Adcolony, Taboola and Innity. Charuwatpaiboon joined IAS in 2023 as Sales Director to expand operations in Thailand and now, as the Country Head will lead the team to drive continued growth.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring IAS's world-class media measurement and optimisation solutions to advertisers and publishers in Thailand," said Sowarose Charuwatpaiboon. "IAS's commitment to providing effective and transparent advertising environments for brands and media owners alike will resonate with brands seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital advertising ecosystem and driving efficiencies."

Thanh Nguyen- Country Head, Vietnam: A veteran of the digital advertising industry with over 25 years of experience in the Vietnamese media and advertising landscape, Nguyen brings a wealth of expertise from companies like JOYY Inc, Vietcetera Media and TikTok Vietnam. She has a deep understanding of the local market dynamics and her extensive relationships with prominent advertisers, publishers, and industry stakeholders will help drive IAS's growth and solidify its position as a trusted partner in Vietnam's flourishing digital advertising ecosystem.

"I am thrilled to join IAS and help expand its presence in Vietnam," said Thanh Nguyen. "Brands in Vietnam are investing significant budgets across digital media, and there's a growing adoption of measurement and optimisation of among advertisers and publishers. With its superior solutions and dedicated teams, IAS empowers Vietnamese brands and media owners to navigate the evolving digital landscape and unlock their full potential."

Melvin Wong- Region Head, Hong Kong & Taiwan: With global experience across Hong Kong, New York and Toronto, Wong spent over a decade in sales and business development roles at companies including Teads and TripleLift. He joins IAS to propel growth and expansion in Hong Kong and Taiwan and will leverage his extensive global experience and strategic acumen to establish IAS as a trusted partner for brands and agencies within this vibrant digital landscape.

"Joining IAS amidst their remarkable growth in programmatic is an absolute privilege," said Wong. "Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by top brands and agencies, I deeply understand the crucial role efficiency and ROI play in our partnerships. I'm committed to working with brands and agencies to drive widespread adoption of IAS's industry-leading measurement and optimisation solutions to drive superior business results for advertisers and publishers."

Arfitrianto Zulnaini- Country Head Malaysia and Indonesia: As an industry veteran with over 24 years of sales and leadership experience in digital media at companies including Yahoo, Carat, and Mindshare, Zulnaini joined IAS in 2020 as the Sales Director of Indonesia. He drove programmatic adoption and incremental revenue growth for IAS in Indonesia and will now focus on growing IAS's measurement and optimisation adoption in both Indonesia and Malaysia.

"I am honoured to take on the additional responsibility of leading IAS's Malaysia business and keen to build further on the solid foundation developed over the years in the market," said Zulnaini. "Malaysia, much like Indonesia, is an evolving digital media market with high growth potential, so it's no surprise that it has become a strategic focus. I look forward to advancing the company's superior media quality solutions in these markets."

"We are delighted to announce the expansion of IAS's footprint in multiple regional markets and excited to have a team of very experienced Country Heads leading these operations," said Laura Quigley, Senior Vice President of APAC, IAS. "This investment will benefit regional and global brands, agencies and publishers seeking the highest quality digital ad impressions. Our cutting-edge technology, transformative AI solutions, a keen understanding of local client's needs, and deep integration with client tech stacks make IAS the media quality partner of choice in the APAC region."

IAS's APAC in-market operations now include Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

