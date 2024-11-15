Integration of Culture and Tourism in Guiyang: Harnessing "Two Treasures" that Bolster "Poems and Dreams"

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by Huanqiu.com

Guiyang, a city where profound history and modern civilization perfectly blend, is drawing the world's attention with its unique charm. The city is imbued with a cool climate, a nice culture, a refreshing natural scenery, delicious food, great shopping fun, and tourism convenience, creating the city card of "COOL GUIYANG" and unveiling a new chapter for cultural tourism.

Walking into Gaopo Miao Ethnic Township in southeastern Guiyang, which is one of the highest-altitude areas in Guiyang, you can see not only terraced fields and vast meadows, but also wind turbines spinning slowly under the blue sky and white clouds. In recent years, Gaopo Miao Ethnic Township has crafted new attractions and special tricks, such as Yunding Terraced Fields, Shimen Flower Sea, Yunding Ski Resort, Baigongyan Waterfall and Raorao Camping Base, making it an excellent place for tourists to camp out, watch the sunrise and sunset, and enjoy the stars and the sea of clouds.

You can take a night walk in Qingyan Ancient Town, where the winding paths are illuminated by countless lights and the bustling market is crowded, as if you are traveling back to the Ming Dynasty. Over the years, Qingyan Ancient Town has launched "Great Ming Zhi"-themed activities, allowing tourists to walk on the bluestone-paved roads with lanterns in their hands, where every step echoes with history and the ancient buildings look more primitive and elegant against the backdrop of lights.

This ancient town, which was first built in the Ming Dynasty, has a history of more than 600 years. It is a national 5A-level tourist attraction, featuring many well-preserved ancient buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties, including temples, pavilions, and memorial archways, etc. It is home to some famous historical figures such as Zhao Yijiong, the first zhuangyuan in Yunnan and Guizhou regions, and Zhou Yuhuang, a Grand Secretary in the Qing Dynasty, demonstrating profound cultural background and rich historical resources. By taking a night tour of Qingyan Ancient Town, you can experience not only a visual feast, but also a baptism of your heart.

The Confucius Academy, as a place to inherit and carry forward the fine Chinese traditional culture represented by Confucianism, has become a new highlight of Guiyang's cultural tourism, thanks to its unique architectural style and cultural connotation. Built on the hillside, the Confucius Academy blends perfectly with nature, showing the values such as "unity of man and nature" and "unity of knowledge and action". Here, visitors can experience the Chinese etiquette culture, and delve deeper into China's profound fine traditional culture in terms of Chinese etiquettes, grooming and clothing, elegant language (literally Yayan), and manners.

Relying on its natural beauty and cultural resources, Guiyang continues to explore new paths for the integration of culture and tourism. A range of cultural tourism projects with local characteristics have been launched, boosting the city's visibility and reputation, and even injecting new vitality into the local economy.

