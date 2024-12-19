Intellias Announces Strategic Partnership with Zeekr, Expanding Their Software Engineering Team in Europe

MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a global engineering and consulting partner to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 solution providers, is announcing a strategic partnership with Zeekr Technology Europe, the European research and development center of Zeekr, a global e-mobility technology brand, to further develop its software engineering capabilities in Europe.

To enable this strategic partnership, Intellias has established a new software R&D hub in Krakow to support Zeekr's technological advancement.

As a technology brand, Zeekr is committed to transforming the automotive experience through digitalization and customer co-creation, developing vehicles that dynamically adapt to user needs, anticipate preferences, and evolve alongside technological advancements. By focusing on pioneering location-based services, intuitive AI-powered voice control, and a cloud-enabled infotainment ecosystem, Zeekr aims to deliver personalized, seamless, and integrated digital experiences for customers.

The strategic partnership with Intellias will enable Zeekr to accelerate its vision, scale its initiatives, and enhance its capabilities to transform how customers interact with and experience their vehicles. The R&D center will support this effort by working closely with the Gothenburg team, providing end-to-end software development services, from infrastructure setup and requirements definition to solution implementation and testing.

"By entering into this partnership, the Intellias hub will act as an extension of our team in Gothenburg, accelerating our overall digital production capabilities and supporting customer co-creation. By having a strengthened team in Europe, we cannot only create new unique digital products and services for markets outside of China but also respond quickly to customer input and feedback."

Giovanni Lanfranchi, CEO, Zeekr Technology Europe

"Intellias and Zeekr Technology Europe share a common vision to accelerate the global adoption of electric mobility through innovative technology and strategic partnerships. Our newly established R&D hub is dedicated to delivering engineering excellence and domain-leading expertise tailored to Zeekr's business needs. Together, we will jointly develop digital solutions that enhance the driving experience and foster sustainable innovation."

Vitaly Sedler, CEO at Intellias

As a milestone of their cooperation, Zeekr Technology Europe and Intellias will unveil a cutting-edge navigation app prototype at CES 2025.

