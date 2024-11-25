Intelligent distribution network awakens the "thousand-year-old city" - State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company helps Jiaohe Ancient City to rejuvenate itself

TURFAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the power supply commander of the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company carried out a comprehensive debugging of the intelligent operation of the 10,000-volt fishing ground line of the Jiaohe Ancient City, a famous historical and cultural site in Turfan City, through remote control. This initiative marks that Jiaohe Ancient City has ushered in a more stable and reliable power supply with the support of smart grid, and has injected new vitality into this important town on the Silk Road with a history of more than 2,000 years.

Jiaohe Ancient City, located 10 kilometers west of Turfan City, is a bright pearl on the Silk Road, and has immeasurable value in various fields such as politics, culture, history, and art. Its unique geographical location and rich historical and cultural heritage make Jiaohe Ancient City an important window for the study of ancient civilizations.

In 2024, the city of Turfan launched the "Night River Tour" project. The project not only renovated some of the facilities of the Jiaohe Ancient City, but also cleverly adopted the method of "lighting + live performance", adding dozens of light and shadow points, bringing a new visual experience to tourists. With the theme of "Poetic Jiaohe in Light and Shadow" and "Jiaohe Night" original sound live concert, through poetry, light and shadow, music and other artistic means, the historical charm of Jiaohe Ancient City and local ethnic customs are perfectly integrated, showing the unique charm of this thousand-year-old city. According to statistics, as of November this year, 149 performances have been organized for the "Night Tour" activity, attracting 12,902 visitors.

In order to help the protection of the relics of the ancient city of Jiaohe and the development of tourism, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company actively responded to the government's call and carried out intelligent transformation of the 10,000-volt fishing ground line. A total of 12 automatic circuit breakers were installed in this transformation, and computer technology, information and communication and other technical means were fully used to combine the relay protection "in-situ isolation" and feeder automation to realize the "second-level" positioning and automatic isolation of the fault area.

