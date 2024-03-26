Intellisoftware Join Forces with the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) in Major Strategic Partnership

SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellisoftware Pty Ltd, a leading Australian start-up in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space has today unveiled a new wide ranging strategic partnership with the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) - a peak industry body active in the hospitality and tourism sectors focused on elevating the standards of revenue and yield management and driving continuous growth in professional skills, knowledge and innovation.

Picture Caption: (Left): Picture shows Founder and CEO Of Intellisoftware Hossein Bassam (Right): Picture shows CEO Of the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) Melissa Kalan

A key aspect of the partnership is ARMA's official endorsement of Intellisoftware's recently launched RMS platform Hotel RevBoost – an AI driven revenue management system (RMS) - designed to assist hotel and accommodation providers optimise room pricing, maximise revenue and profit opportunities and automate this traditionally time consuming and laborious process. The platform featuring a customisable AI 'Brain,' leverages historical booking information, market demand/travel trends, occupancy rates and competitor data and overlays this with the power of AI to craft intelligent, predictive pricing strategies in 'real-time'.

An integral part of the partnership will be ARMA's appointment of Intellisoftware as its exclusive AI Education Partner. The company will become involved in the design of a new AI training course for ARMA members which has been proposed for ARMA's 2024 curriculum to take advantage of the enormous groundswell of interest in AI and how it can benefit all types of businesses in the hospitality sector and beyond. Intellisoftware will also gain a seat on ARMA's Skills Council to provide input for ARMA's nationally recognised and accredited VET qualification in revenue and yield management launching this year.

Other activities include Intellisoftwares sponsorship of one of the key events in the ARMA calendar – the 'Rise Up' Melbourne 2024 APAC Revenue Management Summit', to be held in Melbourne across 27/28 May where they will be a Platinum sponsor and the company's participation in ARMA's 2024 'Commercial Strategy Forum' and webinar programs.

Melissa Kalan ARMA CEO , sharing her insights on the partnership stated, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us. The synergy between ARMA's deep knowledge of revenue and yield management and Intellisoftwares' innovative approach to applying AI to some of the key issues and opportunities facing the sector today, underscores both our respective organisations' commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and excellence.

She continued, "As we see the application of AI becoming ubiquitous across many different industry sectors - it is important to note that the hotel and hospitality space is no exception. We believe that this collaboration underlines the immense momentum being created by the rapid adoption of this technology, as well as the potential for AI to make a positive business impact on our remit as a key representative body."

Intellisoftware Pty Ltd Sales and Marketing Manager Jason Smith concluded, "Having worked closely with ARMA and CEO Melissa Kalan in particular over the past few months to make this happen, we are confident that this partnership marks a new phase in our relationship. It gives ARMA the opportunity to continue to position itself as a dynamic organisation at the forefront of its industry and provides Intellisoftware with the added credibility it needs to push further into the Australian and global marketplace.

Note to Editors:

About Intellisoftware Pty Ltd:

Intellisoftware Pty Ltd is an Australian-based technology and software development company at the forefront of developing innovative AI solutions for a numerous vertical sectors including the hotel and hospitality industry. From AI-driven Revenue Management Systems such as Hotel RevBoost , to advanced predictive and demand forecasting, automation, and analytics, Intellisoftware is committed to tailoring AI solutions that address the specific needs of its client base.

About the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA):

The Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) is a subscription based, professional membership organisation focused on revenue and yield management for hospitality and tourism professionals. Dedicated to raising awareness of the discipline, advocating for the profession, and promoting high professional standards, the organisation is passionate about providing members with leading edge revenue management tools, networking opportunities, member services, and a range of educational resources, courses, and qualifications designed to help raise the status of the profession overall.

