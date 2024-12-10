INTENSE to Release Thrilling Game Trailer for "Connected Carry" Co-op Horror Adventure "UNDERWARD"

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INTENSE Co., Ltd. released the official game trailer for "UNDERWARD," a 1-4 player cooperative horror exploration game set in a procedurally generated underground hospital. Players must work together to retrieve "TEST-SUBJECT" while navigating the tension-filled corridors of this eerie labyrinth.

Originally slated for release in late 2024, the launch of UNDERWARD has been rescheduled to early 2025 to ensure the highest possible quality. The anticipated price is $7.99.

Game's Unique Feature

The highlight of UNDERWARD is the "Connected Carry System," allowing players to synchronize their efforts and transport heavy capsules at breakneck speed -- if they can coordinate properly. Failing to align one's movements may result in finding oneself in a terrifying predicament.

Designed with teamwork in mind, the game promises panic-filled fun, making it the perfect choice for those who enjoy chaotic co-op horror experiences.

For additional details, visit the Steam store page. Those interested in this chilling adventure are encouraged to add it to their wishlist.

Title: UNDERWARD

Genre: Co-op Exploration Horror Game

Number of Players: 1 to 4

Developer: INTENSE Co., Ltd.

Release Date: Early 2025

Price: 7.99 USD

About INTENSE

Official website: https://intense.jp

Official X: https://x.com/Intense_game

SOURCE INTENSE Co., Ltd.