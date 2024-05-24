inter airport China 2024: Registration in Full Swing - Join the Premier Global Airport Industry Event

BEIJING, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inter airport China, Asia's premier exhibition for the airport infrastructure and services sector, is attracting global attention as registrations pour in. Co-organized by RX Greater China and China Aviation Supplies, this pivotal event is set to take place from September 4th to 6th at the Beijing CIEC (Chaoyang Venue). Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, the event invites global airport industry professionals and suppliers to explore new business opportunities and share insights.

Global Participation and Industry Excellence

We are excited to announce that professionals from over ten countries and regions, including the USA, Germany, the UK, France, Turkey, Thailand, Singapore, Pakistan, Oman, Nepal, and Brazil, have already registered. This diverse international participation highlights the event's global appeal and importance as a platform for international collaboration.

In addition to the strong interest from international attendees, inter airport China 2024 will also feature an impressive lineup of exhibitors. International brands like SIEMENS, Vanderlande, ADB SAFEGATE, Outsight, Efla, Goldhofer, Vestergaard, vosla (NARVA GmbH), and Smith Detection will present their latest innovations, offering a glimpse into the future of airport infrastructure and services. Furthermore, leading Chinese brands such as Airsafe, HDK, CIMC, Sinotruck Liuzhou, Jowoo, Yongli, CHIM, Sealtech, Nanhua, and Prosperity will showcase their cutting-edge products, highlighting China's growing influence in the global airport industry.

New Focus Areas and Themed Discussions

This year, inter airport China will host the 4th inter airport Exchange Forum at the same venue, focusing on crucial industry topics under the main theme "Green Leadership, Shared Responsibility: ESG Practices and Innovations in Airports." This theme will be explored through various formats, including open forums, closed-door meetings, and networking events, covering the following three sub-themes:

Airport Planning and Design Trends

Airport Environment and Green Sustainability

Professional Training and Talent Development for Civil Aviation Personnel

Additionally, in collaboration with CAMIC, inter airport China will host the Civil Aviation Digital Development Forum. This forum will delve into smart airport construction and the application of technologies such as generative AI and digital twins in the airport industry. Our co-organizer, China Aviation Supplies, will also present exciting forum sessions during the event.

inter airport China is currently welcoming both domestic and international industry experts to share their latest insights and best practice cases at the forums. The recruitment of speakers is proceeding smoothly, ensuring a robust lineup of experts and visionaries. This is a unique opportunity for professionals to contribute to discussions on the future of airport development and to exchange ideas with peers from around the world.

Enhanced Global Engagement and Exclusive Experiences

With the implementation of streamlined Chinese visa processes and new visa-free policies for several countries, inter airport China has introduced the International Visitor Benefits Program. This initiative is designed to enhance the experience for international visitors by offering travel assistance and exclusive benefits. Countries benefiting from these policies include Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of on-site events, including an exclusive lounge, business matching sessions, and factory tours. These events are designed to provide market updates, enhance business prospects, and showcase cutting-edge airport solutions.

Secure Your Participation

We invite all industry professionals to register for inter airport China 2024 and take advantage of the unparalleled opportunities to network, learn, and innovate.

For more information and to register, please visit www.interairportchina.com

Contact:

Penny Pei

Email: [email protected]

About inter airport China:

inter airport China is the premier exhibition for airport equipment, technology, and services in China. Held biennially, the event brings together leading industry professionals, decision-makers, and innovators from around the world to showcase the latest advancements in airport infrastructure, operations, and management. With a comprehensive range of exhibits covering everything from ground support equipment to terminal operations, inter airport China serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development within the airport industry.

SOURCE RX Greater China