Inter BEE 2024: Experience Hohem's AI-Powered Gimbal and Creative Workshop

CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a leading global innovator in smartphone and camera gimbals, is showcasing its advanced gimbal lineup at Inter BEE 2024 at Makuhari Messe. Held from November 13 to 15, this premier event for video, broadcast and entertainment technology brings together the industry's best to spotlight cutting-edge innovations. Hohem's booth, located at Hall 6, 6303, offers attendees a wonderful hands-on experience with products designed for both beginners and seasoned videographers.

Experience AI-Powered Videography and Win Hohem Prizes

Hohem booth: Hall 6 6303

Known as one of Japan's top gimbal brands, Hohem has drawn a large crowd at Inter BEE 2024. The company showcases its hot-selling products—the iSteady M6, iSteady V3, and the iSteady X3—along with a mysterious anniversary edition gimbal that has yet to be officially released. This exclusive preview has intrigued visitors, many expressing their anticipation for the product launch in December.

In addition to product demos, Hohem has invited popular video creator @シライフタ to host workshops, guiding attendees in using Hohem gimbals to create visually captivating videos. Engaging interactions and prize giveaways at the booth have further energized the crowd, making Hohem's workshop a standout event.

AI Tracking: The Core Innovation of Hohem Gimbals

In 2016, Hohem pioneered smartphone gimbals with AI tracking via a mobile app. They further advanced this technology in 2021 with an independent AI tracker, overcoming software limitations to enable automatic tracking across any app. Today, Hohem's AI tracking technology continues to evolve, adapting to more shooting scenarios and enhancing users' creative control.

Japan's scenic landscapes, from cherry blossoms and serene forests to Mount Fuji, inspire locals to document their travels and daily lives. With Hohem's AI tracking, videographers capture seamless, cinematic shots hands-free—effortlessly filming themselves with Japan's iconic scenery, whether alone or with friends.

A Commitment to Continually Enhancing User Experience

A successful exhibition leaves both visitors and the host enriched. At Inter BEE 2024, attendees gain not only insights and prizes but practical tips on videography techniques. For Hohem, the direct feedback from users is invaluable, guiding future product innovations and improvements.

Since its founding in 2014, Hohem has focused on integrating technology into everyday life, helping people document their experiences with ease. Looking ahead, Hohem remains dedicated to making technology a seamless part of life, helping people to capture their stories effortlessly.

SOURCE hohem