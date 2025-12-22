Inter Great Employment Launches New Digital Platform to Address Hiring Complexities for Singapore Households

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Great Employment Pte. Ltd. (EA Licence No: 14C6931), a Singapore-based employment agency, today announced the launch of its newly revamped digital platform. The updated website is designed to address the logistical and administrative challenges Singaporean families face when employing Migrant Domestic Workers (MDWs), with a primary focus on regulatory education and process transparency.

The launch comes in response to feedback highlighting the confusion many employers experience regarding Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regulations, paperwork, and candidate selection. The new platform aims to bridge this gap by digitising key stages of the hiring journey while maintaining the personalised support required for successful placements.

"Navigating the hiring process can be overwhelming for families, particularly those hiring for the first time," said Mr Chew, Manager at Inter Great Employment. "Our objective with this digital revamp is to shift the focus from simple transactions to education. By providing clear, accessible information on processing steps and services available, we help employers make easier and informed decisions when hiring a domestic helper."

Key Features of the Revamped Platform:

Enhanced User Experience: A completely redesigned, intuitive interface that streamlines navigation, allowing users to rapidly access essential resources.

Simplified Hiring: Introducing a clear 4-Step Process Flow that removes the guesswork from recruitment, empowering employers to hire with confidence and speed.

Digital Speed, Human Touch: The convenience of digitized paperwork combined with the reassurance of personalized, expert guidance during key hiring stages.

By centralising these resources, Inter Great Employment aims to reduce the friction often associated with the hiring process. The agency emphasises that while the platform improves efficiency, the core of their service remains grounded in rigorous vetting and ethical placement practices.

"Technology allows us to streamline the administrative burden, but the human element of understanding a household's specific needs remains paramount," added Mr Chew. "This platform supports our commitment to professional and sincere service by ensuring every employer has the right information at their fingertips."

For more information about the new platform and services, please visit https://intergreat.sg/.

About Inter Great Employment

Inter Great Employment Pte Ltd (EA Licence No: 14C6931) is a leading employment agency in Singapore, specialising in the recruitment and placement of domestic helpers and caregivers from the Philippines, Myanmar, and Indonesia. Guided by the motto 'Professional, Sincere, Honest,' Inter Great is committed to providing households with reliable and compassionate support for elderly care, infant care, and housekeeping needs. The agency is recognised for its strong client satisfaction, robust post-placement support, and its dedication to fostering harmonious relationships between employers and domestic helpers.

Media Contact: Name: Mr. Chew Email: [email protected] Organization: Inter Great Employment Pte Ltd Address: 865 Mountbatten Road #01-12 Katong Shopping Centre Singapore 437844 Phone: +65 9776 6988 Website: https://intergreat.sg/

