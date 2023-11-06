InterBEE 2023: TVU Networks to Showcase Transformative Advancements in 5G Cellular Transmission and Native 4K Support Cloud Production Ecosystem

The company will showcase its integrated TVU solutions portfolio, including the latest ONE 5G cellular 4K/REMI transmitter and native 4K support across its entire live cloud video production ecosystem.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content production and distribution, is pleased to announce its lineup of cloud and on-prem solutions to be shown at the upcoming InterBEE2023 event. Slated from November 15th to 17th at the renowned Makuhari Messe in Japan, attendees can immerse themselves in TVU's cutting-edge innovations at Hall 4, Booth 4306.

Invitation to Join TVU Networks at InterBEE 2023!

Following its triumphant introduction at IBC 2023, TVU Networks is eager to showcase its latest 5G transmission device, the One, to the Asian market. This avant-garde equipment, which has already set the Europe broadcasting community abuzz, is poised to revolutionize the live content creation landscape.

The One includes the latest version of TVU's patented Inverse StatMux transmission technology ISX fully integrated into the unit. The newly developed ISX protocol provides the most reliable and efficient transmission protocol even in the most challenging transmission environments, ensuring the full utilization of available bandwidth, superior video quality, and reducing latency to as low as 0.3s.

Alongside the One, TVU Networks will also be demonstrating its end-to-end TVU Cloud Ecosystem, for live video production now supporting 4K natively, encompassing collaboration, playout and distribution as well as AI-based recording, indexing, and search.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, shared his anticipation, "InterBEE is a pivotal platform for us to connect with the vibrant Japan broadcasting community. After the resounding success of the One at IBC, we are confident that it will resonate with the innovative spirit of Japan broadcasters. In addition to the One, we will demonstrate the latest updates in our full line up of 4K-supported, cloud-based solutions for live video production, including TVU Search, TVU Producer, and TVU Channel,etc. Users can now harness the advantages of the cloud to ingest, process, record, and output in 4K easily and cost-effectively on the TVU platform across all solutions. We warmly invite all attendees to our booth to experience these game-changing innovations."

For a firsthand experience of how TVU's trailblazing solutions can transform broadcasting operations, attendees can schedule demonstrations via the website: https://info.tvunetworks.com/interbee2023

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

