GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hong Kong International Auto Show became the stage for the launch of HYPTEC HT, GAC's latest electric vehicle to enter the Hong Kong market. The electric luxury SUV, marketed as a "mobile home for elite families," promises to set a new benchmark in design, technology, and safety.

Intergrating Into Hong Kong, Contributing to Hong Kong: HYPTEC HT Debuts in Hong Kong (PRNewsfoto/GAC)

"This vehicle is designed to offer a new kind of premium mobility experience that perfectly blends modern luxury with environmental harmony, meeting the needs of urban elites who seek both comfort and sustainability," said Mr. Wang ShunSheng, Vice President of GAC International.

The HYPTEC HT's bold aesthetics combine a liquid-curved body, starlight LED headlamps, and sculpted front fascia to create a commanding presence with dramatic ultra-wide gullwing doors that emphasize accessibility and elegance. The interior offers a spacious five-seat cabin optimized for comfort and versatility, reflecting a commitment to elevated living with multi-dimensional spatial planning, soundproofing for a serene ride, and luxury-grade finishes that exceed class standards. A blend of artistry with functionality delivers a visually stunning vehicle that aligns with the needs of Hong Kong's sophisticated clientele.

Powered by Qualcomm's 8155 chipset, the HYPTEC HT offers seamless technology integration through its 14.6-inch HD display and 22-speaker premium audio system. The system is designed for entertainment and efficiency, ensuring passengers an immersive, high-end experience. In addition, GAC's self-developed "magazine battery" system enhances performance and safety with dynamic energy management across cell, module, and system levels. The advanced EV platform delivers reliability, range, and sustainability tailored to discerning customers.

The HYPTEC HT prioritizes quality, innovation, passenger safety measures, and driver-assist systems, making it a top choice for families and professionals seeking security alongside luxury. Its cage-structured body can withstand five times its weight. Testing with a 25% offset crash protocol ensures comprehensive protection.

The launch of the HYPTEC HT in Hong Kong not only enhances global consumers' awareness of GAC's brand values of "leading quality" and "technological innovation" but also conveys the brand's commitment to the principle of "service first, customer priority." By introducing premium products and services, GAC is dedicated to connecting with more Hong Kong consumers while accelerating its brand growth in the local market.

SOURCE GAC