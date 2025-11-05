HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November 3–7, 2025 – Hong Kong: Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, one of Asia's most influential fintech events, brought together global leaders to explore the future of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital assets. With dedicated forums on Web3 and digital finance, the conference has become a key platform where policymakers, innovators, and enterprises converge to shape the next phase of global financial connectivity.

Interlace Showcases “Capital Agility” as the New Corporate Financial Edge at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Interlace)

As part of this year's Finternet Committee 2025, organized by InvestHK, the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), and OSL Group. Interlace, a leading global card issuance and treasury management platform, was invited to join the conversation. Interlace COO Henry Chan spoke alongside industry leaders from Tether, Morph, Banxa, and Aptos, discussing "The Digital Bridge: Stablecoins, Commerce, and the Future of Payment Experience."

Capital Agility: The New Benchmark for Corporate Competitiveness

In today's volatile macro environment—shaped by geopolitical shifts and policy uncertainty—financial resilience has become mission-critical for enterprises. The ability to move capital seamlessly across borders, chains, and markets has emerged as a defining factor of operational continuity and growth — what Interlace calls Capital Agility.

During the panel, Henry Chan shared his perspective as the COO of a company bridging Web2 and Web3 finance. He noted that stablecoins are evolving into a "digital bridge" connecting the on-chain economy with real-world commerce. Their use cases now extend far beyond crypto trading — powering cross-border e-commerce, B2B settlements, payroll, and even digital advertising.

"The value of stablecoins is shifting from decentralization ideology to real-world efficiency," said Chan.

"By enabling real-time, programmable, and transparent transfers across currencies and networks, stablecoins unlock new levels of capital agility for enterprises."

He further emphasized that while regulatory clarity has accelerated adoption, the true driver lies in the enterprise demand for instant settlement and global interoperability.

From Payment Tool to Financial Infrastructure

For many enterprises, the biggest challenge in adopting stablecoins hasn't been the technology—but fragmentation. Funds are often scattered across multiple chains and wallets, disconnected from fiat accounts and clearing systems. As a result, even innovative companies struggle to balance compliance, security, and liquidity.

"What enterprises lack is not innovation—it's infrastructure," Chan noted. "They need a unified system that connects traditional finance with on-chain liquidity."

This convergence is now reshaping the competitive landscape. Traditional payment giants such as MasterCard, PayPal, and Western Union are also venturing into stablecoin infrastructure, signaling a shift from single-channel competition to network-level integration.

As a global leader in card issuance and treasury management, Interlace has built an open, flexible, and developer-friendly platform—from card issuing and BIN management to multi-currency settlement and risk control. Its modular Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) APIs allow enterprises and developers to embed payments, card issuance, and crypto account functions with ease.

Through this infrastructure, Interlace is helping enterprises achieve true capital agility — bridging traditional and digital finance, and accelerating the mainstream adoption of stablecoins as part of global financial plumbing.

From Discussion to Deployment: FinTech Week On-Site Highlights

Beyond thought leadership, Interlace also hosted a booth at the event, showcasing its latest card issuance, treasury management, and API solutions. The on-site interactions translated the idea of "capital agility" into practical conversations, giving industry participants a firsthand look at how Interlace is rebuilding global payment connectivity through technology and compliance.

The discussions at Finternet 2025 underscored a clear trend: the global financial system is entering a "reconnection phase." Stablecoins are no longer a niche concept of the crypto industry—they are becoming essential infrastructure for integrating traditional and digital finance.

Interlace is turning that vision into reality. Whether through enterprise accounts, settlement systems, or card networks, the company is redefining how capital moves across borders—with greater transparency, speed, and interoperability.

About Interlace

To date, Interlace has issued over 6 million cards and serves more than 12,000 enterprise clients across 180+ countries and regions, spanning Web3 companies, cross-border e-commerce, B2B trade, and fintech platforms. The company holds multiple financial licenses in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Lithuania, and is certified at PCI-DSS Level 1, the highest standard of payment security.

