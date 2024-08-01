INTERNATIONAL & INDONESIA CCS FORUM 2024: REALIZING SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMMITMENT THROUGH CCS HUB IN A CIRCULAR ECONOMY

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2024 was officially opened by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. The 2nd IICCS Forum 2024 will be held from July 31 to August 1, 2024, at the Jakarta Convention Center which will include conference, exhibition, and short courses.

The 2nd IICCS Forum 2024 has garnered global attention with its main theme "Net Zero & Beyond: Unlocking Regional Potential for Absolute Carbon Management with CCS Hub in a Circular Economy." This forum highlights the importance of implementing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology in achieving sustainable energy commitments. In an era where climate change poses a real global threat, Indonesia continues to demonstrate its commitment to reducing carbon emissions through the adoption of innovative and sustainable solutions. Together with countries in the Asia Pacific and around the world, Indonesia recognizes the need for innovative solutions to address these challenges and embrace new opportunities in the green economy.

CCS is one of the strategic solutions for decarbonization. CCS technology not only provides a technical solution but is also expected to stimulate economic growth through investment and represent a strategic step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for all of us. Additionally, CCS technology is one of the most promising solutions for achieving net zero emissions targets by capturing and storing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere.

Jodi Mahardi, Deputy for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy Coordination at The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment of The Republic of Indonesia, explained that as a concrete step, several CCS pilot projects will be launched in various regions in Indonesia. These projects are expected to provide tangible evidence of the benefits and effectiveness of CCS technology in reducing carbon emissions. The Indonesian government also plans to introduce policies that support investment in CCS implementation. These policies are expected to attract more private sector investment and to accelerate the adoption of CCS technology nationwide.

Dr. Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Ph.D., Executive Director of Indonesia CCS Center, stated, "Indonesia is at the forefront of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. By utilizing CCS technology, we will meet our climate commitments and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable economy. This second annual forum also serves as an important platform to strengthen international collaboration and promote technological innovation. Delegates from various countries and multinational companies are participating in panel discussions and short course sessions that address the challenges and opportunities in CCS implementation."

"Throughout the forum, experts will emphasize that the implementation of CCS is no longer an option but a necessity. CCS technology can help countries to achieve their carbon emission reduction targets while driving sustainable economic growth. Speakers will provide insights into the latest developments in CCS technology and underscore the critical role of CCS in mitigating global climate change. Panel discussions will also delve into the challenges and opportunities in implementing CCS across various industrial sectors and how appropriate policies can accelerate the adoption of this technology globally," explained Hendra Halim, Chairman of The 2nd IICCS Forum 2024 Organizing Committee.

Indonesia has great potential to become a leader in the application of CCS technology in the Southeast Asian region. Through the 2nd IICCS Forum 2024, various stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, and non-governmental organizations will gather to discuss effective implementation strategies. Beyond discussions, the 2nd IICCS Forum 2024 will also serve as a platform for companies and researchers to showcase the latest advancements in CCS technology. Through the exhibition, IICCS Forum will display the latest innovations in carbon capture and storage, successful pioneering projects, and investment opportunities in this sector. This is a rare opportunity for participants to see firsthand how CCS can be a key to achieving climate change targets.

Government support for the development of CCS is reflected in the issuance of the Presidential Regulation No. 14/2024 on CCS, aimed at expanding the implementation of CCS, including CCS Hubs, CCS cross-border, the use of CO2 from industry, and its application in non-oil and gas working areas. With the knowledge, experience, and resources gathered from various countries and sectors in the 2nd IICCS Forum 2024, it is hoped that it can help the government formulate effective regulations for the implementation of CCS in Indonesia. Therefore, the International and Indonesia CCS Forum 2024 plays an important role in promoting the application of CCS technology in Indonesia, which will create a sustainable, safe, and prosperous future.

The 2nd IICCS Forum 2024 reaffirms Indonesia's commitment to achieving net zero emissions targets. Through the application of CCS technology and a circular economy approach, Indonesia not only contributes to global efforts to address climate change but also builds a foundation for a more sustainable future.

