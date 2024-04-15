International Film Camp Awards Winners

Organised by Asian Film Awards Academy and sponsored by Sands China

Macao, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Film Camp (IFC) successfully concluded with a closing ceremony and awards presentation Saturday at The Londoner Macao, marking the culmination of a ground-breaking initiative aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of Asian filmmakers.

Participants of the International Film Camp (IFC) join a panel discussion on “The Future of Filmmaking” at The Londoner Macao Saturday, where producers shared their industry experience and insights on creating remarkable works in a fiercely competitive environment. Left to right: Guest speakers for IFC and Hong Kong film directors Sunny Chan, Norris Wong, and Jack Ng The 16 IFC participants gather together with guests at Saturday’s closing ceremony at The Londoner Macao.

Organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy and sponsored by Sands China Ltd., the IFC invited world-class film professionals as mentors to provide specialised guidance to the young generation aspiring to develop careers in the film industry, focusing on film creativity and the business aspects. Through artistic exchanges, the camp was aimed to enrich the participants' creative potential, enhance their industry knowledge, and strengthen their practical skills, hence laying a solid foundation for their future endeavours in the world of cinema. Participants in the camp may receive sponsorship for production funding, and their creative works will have the opportunity to be screened internationally through the Asian Film Awards Academy.

The International Film Camp took place April 9-13 at Sands China's integrated resorts, with the patronage of the Hong Kong Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government, and under the sponsorship of Create Hong Kong, the Film Development Fund, and Sands China Ltd.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the event and said: "The highly-anticipated inaugural International Film Camp is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between Hong Kong and Macao, marking a significant milestone for the development of the Macao film industry. Exceptional film talent from various Asian regions converged in the city, providing guidance and inspiration for the future leaders of the film industry.

"With its strong and well-planned line-up of instructors, the camp achieved an overwhelming response from registrants and Sands China was honoured to be a collaborating partner in this event. We are grateful to the organiser, the Asian Film Awards Academy, and our commitment to nurturing film talent remains unwavering as we strive to uplift the film industry in Macao and across Asia. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the talented filmmakers who have received the funding, and we encourage all the aspiring participants of the camp to remain steadfast in their beliefs and fearlessly transform their dreams into reality."

The inaugural International Film Camp received an overwhelming response, with 550 applications submitted from all over Asia. After a rigorous selection process, 16 participants were chosen to attend the camp. Among them, eight project winners were selected to receive guidance from professional mentors throughout the production process and a sponsorship of HKD 300,000 each to complete the filming of their short films on the theme "My Hometown." The completed projects will be showcased during the annual Asian Film Festival, and the winners will receive assistance from the Asian Film Awards Academy in applying for international film festivals, providing them with increased exposure and development opportunities in the global film industry.

The mentorship team and guest speakers of the International Film Camp included distinguished members such as renowned film festival director, producer, and writer Roger Garcia, acclaimed Hong Kong director and screenwriter Mabel Cheung, famous Singaporean director and screenwriter Anthony Chen, as well as emerging Macao directors Tracy Choi and Hong Heng Fai, among others.

At Saturday's closing ceremony and awards presentation, a panel discussion titled "The Future of Filmmaking" was held, where film producers shared their industry experiences and insights on creating remarkable works in a fiercely competitive environment. The eight winners that were selected to receive funding for their short films were also announced at the ceremony.

Sands China's sponsorship of the International Film Camp aligns with its commitment to support the development of local artistic talent under the visionary guidance of the Macao SAR government's '1+4' strategy for moderate diversification, as well as the 'tourism+' and 'culture+' policies.

The eight winners that were selected to receive funding for their short films are:

Director Country / Region Film Project Song Dongxu Mainland China Ride Your Horse Lee Chak Hang Hong Kong Sweet, Sour and Bitter Galilee Ma Macao Pop It Lkhagvadulam Purev-ochir Mongolia A South Facing Window Chen Yun Mainland China Catching Alternative To Chun Him Hong Kong Once Upon A Time There Was A Mountain Lan Tian Mainland China One Home To Another Ines Sothea Cambodia Homecoming Waves

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.