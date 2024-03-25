Nearly 10,000 Runners Join Sands China Macao International 10K

The 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K was organised by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, with expenses borne by Sands China. The event was first held in Macao in 2021, with Sands China title-sponsoring previous years' events.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "We were proud to serve as one of the event organisers for the first time this year, playing an important role in the preparation and promotion of the competition. This year's race saw an overwhelming response with runners from around the world actively signing up, suggesting that the appeal of the event is evident and its brand effect is gradually developing. By collaborating with the Macao SAR and other community sectors, we will continue to add brilliance to the 'City of Sports' through large-scale competitions, presenting a healthy and lively image of Macao. Besides, we were glad to hold relevant community events to generate a fervent atmosphere throughout the city while contributing to building an inclusive community."

Sands China offered full support to event coordination and to promoting the event in Macao, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in order to drive the development of sports tourism in Macao. In addition, the company collaborated with several local SMEs in the preparation process to help them gain experience and showcase their capabilities, further expanding the sports industry chain and fostering the development of the sports industry in Macao.

FUN Kids Interactive Running Zone

In support of the 10K event and to encourage locals and tourists to engage in the fun of sports, the organisers set up a FUN Kids Interactive Running Zone at The Venetian Macao March 9-16 for visitors to test their fitness and concentration skills and win souvenirs. The zone also includes a DIY medal workshop where participants can colour their own unique 10K Run medal and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the event. Over the eight-day period, the interactive zone successfully drew in over 2,500 participants.

Joyful Run with Sands Cares

Leading up to race day, Sands Cares Ambassadors arranged warm-up sessions at Sai Van Lake on March 3 and at The Venetian Macao lagoon on March 10 for members of three NGOs: Macau Special Olympics (MSO), Richmond Fellowship of Macau and Bosco Youth Service Network. Athletes from among the ambassadors helped them get familiar with the course, ran pre-run warm-up exercises, and shared long-distance running tips to help them get prepared for the race. MSO and Richmond Fellowship of Macau also enjoyed games at the FUN Kids Interactive Running Zone after their warm-up sessions on March 10.

In promotion of a healthy lifestyle, social integration, and regular exercise among the younger generation, Sands China organised its team members again this year to participate in the competition, wearing a special t-shirt designed and produced for them by local SMEs. In all, Sands China invited 400 team members and community members to join the run, with the Sands Cares Ambassadors completing the race with members of local NGOs.

The popular Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award was back this year with with a new 'magic' theme, inspiring some creative costumes. Ten winners received a hotel experience package from The Parisian Macao, valued at MOP 3,500 each.

As an integrated tourism and leisure enterprise rooted in Macao for more than 20 years, Sands China's support of the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K is part of its corporate social responsibility efforts and its support of 'tourism + sport.' Throughout the years, the company has sponsored and organised various sporting events, and invited international sports stars to attend tennis and basketball invitationals and training camps, Golf Day and other events, encouraging the public to participate in sports while attracting tourists and athletes from overseas to visit Macao and experience its charm.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.