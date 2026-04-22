International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026--Western Japan's Largest Jewellery Trade Show Marks Its 30th Edition in May with 480 exhibitors

TOKYO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) will be held May 14–16, 2026 at Kobe International Exhibition Hall, returning for its landmark 30th edition as a business-first marketplace for the jewellery trade. Recognised as Western Japan's largest jewellery event, IJK connects buyers, wholesalers, retailers, designers, and manufacturers for concentrated, face-to-face sourcing and negotiation. Launched in 1997 as an initiative to help revitalise Kobe after the Great Hanshin–Awaji Earthquake, the show has evolved into a key midyear touchpoint for Japan and the wider Asian market.

Why IJK Is Worth the Trip—Scale, Variety, and an Efficient, Zone‑Based Visit

IJK 2026 is expected to welcome 480 exhibitors and 14,000 visitors, presenting an estimated 890,000 jewellery items available for display and immediate sale. The mix spans fine jewellery, pearls, loose stones, re-jewellery, metals including gold, and business supporting solutions—built for fast comparison and practical decision-making on site.

To keep visits efficient, the show floor is organised into product zones so trade visitors can plan a focused route by category and buying purpose. Dedicated areas cover finished jewellery and gemstones, Japan's pearl specialties, and rejewellery and preowned luxury—reflecting the industry's growing attention to circularity and value retention. Designer and artisan-focused sections add originality for retailers looking to differentiate assortments.

Part of the IJT Series—Three Chances a Year to Meet the Industry

IJK is part of the IJT Series, a trio of jewellery trade shows held three times each year—Tokyo in January, Kobe in May, and Yokohama in October—known for gathering the industry at scale across diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery. For professionals who cannot attend in Kobe, the series provides additional touchpoints at IJT AUTUMN 2026 and IJT 2027.

Trade and media can access the latest show updates online to plan a category focused visit and make the most of three days in Kobe.

More information (Official website)

https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=re-news-wire&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=article-tieup

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +81-3-6739-4103

SOURCE International Jewellery Kobe (IJK)