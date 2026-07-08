International Jewelry Artist Karjengon's Works Featured in Global EMBA Charity Jewelry Show to Support Education in Rural Areas

KAOHSIUNG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International jewelry artist Karjengon Wu has dedicated herself to jewelry art creation for many years, integrating Eastern cultural aesthetics into contemporary jewelry design. Her unique artistic language has repeatedly graced the international stage. From Paris and the Louvre to Beijing, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, her jewelry works have been featured in fashion shows at venues including the Kaohsiung Cultural Center, Farglory THE ONE, Kaohsiung Linhuang Palace, Kaohsiung Marriott Hotel, Nikko Hotel, and various international art exchange events. Each performance combines fashion and jewelry art, showcasing jewelry not just as accessories, but as works of art flowing on the runway, fully demonstrating a new realm of cross-border integration between jewelry and fashion, and showcasing the international strength of Taiwanese jewelry design. (Source from: T.THREE NEWS)

On July 3, 2026, the Global EMBA Annual Charity Jewelry Gala, themed "Leadership & Impact," combined corporate networking, philanthropy, and a fashion show featuring works by international jewelry artist Wu Chia-chen. Tiss Green Jewelry's jewelry designer, Lin Yi-wen, attended and received a certificate of appreciation for her charitable contributions. The event partnered with Qingye Elementary School in Pingtung County to promote education in rural areas, using jewelry art as a platform to convey love and hope.

The gala opened with the Rukai Children's Song Choir from Qingye Elementary School, Pingtung County. Their pure voices showcased the beauty of Rukai culture and conveyed the important values of cultural heritage and education, adding a warm and charitable atmosphere to the event.

This event was planned by Tsai Wen-hsuan, CEO of JOMODEL International Fashion Fragrance Brand, integrating corporate, artistic, and philanthropic resources to create a charitable event with an international perspective and social concern, calling on companies to jointly practice Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Kaohsiung City Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh and Wu Chung-hsin, Global EMBA Advisor and President of National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, also attended to support the charity event, affirming the company's efforts in investing in education in rural areas and expressing their hope to continue combining education, culture, and philanthropy to cultivate more outstanding talents.

The organizers stated that they hope to connect corporate, artistic, and philanthropic efforts through the charity jewelry gala, making each piece of jewelry a symbol of love and hope, continuously injecting more resources into education in rural areas, and allowing the power of good to continue.

Original Source from: https://www.t3-news.com/news_detail.php?NewsID=20761

SOURCE T.THREE NEWS