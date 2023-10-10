International media explore Qingshan Village, discovering the blend of tradition and green concepts

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Hangzhou Asian Games, the Organizing Committee extended invitations to both domestic and international media to go to Qingshan Village. Beyond the adrenaline-pumping sports events, reporters had the opportunity to embark on cultural excursions, immersing themselves in the city's deep-rooted traditions.

Qingshan Village has delved into local culture, integrated artistic design with intangible cultural heritage skills to create handcrafted products that embody modern aesthetics, and driven the development of the art industry. The village thus attracted an increasing number of young people to become new residents, bringing more employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to local development. With fresh vitality injected into the village, it is now revitalized and represents a "Future Rural Experimental Area" in China.

