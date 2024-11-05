SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP is proud to support the "FinTech for Humanity" official side event at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, in collaboration with IPOS, the World Digital Economics Summit (WDES), and a strong network of strategic partners. The event will take place at Singapore Expo, Bliss Garden, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Welcome Keynote:

Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) Supports "FinTech for Humanity" Official Side Event at Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

Ms. Tracy Trachsler, Head of Institutional Relations at DFINITY, will deliver the welcome keynote, emphasizing ICP's role in pioneering advancements in fintech, AI, and blockchain technology.

Topics:

1. AI and the Transformation of Productivity

This session will explore how AI symbiosis can enhance human capabilities and drive productivity, with a focus on creating a human-AI symbiotic intelligence era.

2. Digital Assets and the Reconstruction of Financial Order

A deep dive into building an inclusive, fair, and sustainable financial system, examining the transformative role of digital assets in reshaping financial ecosystems.

Speakers:

Dr. James Ong – Founder & Managing Director of the Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII) and co-author of AI for Humanity.

Ms. Tien Nguyet Long – Director of AI Governance at Prudential, overseeing AI ethics and governance globally.

Dr. Ng Aik Beng – Regional Manager of NVIDIA AI Technology Centre, with a focus on AI research and ecosystem collaboration.

Mr. Oknha Sopheap Ly – Executive Director of SBI Ly Hour Bank.

Mr. James Liu – Director of New Business & Innovation Alliance at Alibaba Cloud.

Mr. King Tsui – CTO of Digital Finance Business Unit at Huawei.

Mr. Chia Hock Lai – Co-chair of the Digital Assets Association (DAA) and Global Fintech Institute (GFI), a leading figure in fintech and blockchain.

Ms. Lucy Wong – Advisor at BIS Innovation Hub, leading digital assets initiatives.

Partners:

This event is hosted by the Asia Academy of Digital Economics and co-hosted by an impressive lineup of partners, including:

Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII)

Global Fintech Institute (GFI)

Digital Assets Association (DAA)

International Digital Economies Association (IDEA)

Asia Pacific Elite Entrepreneurs Association (APEEA)

International Intellectual Property Commercialization Council (IIPCC)

ICP Hubs Network Singapore

Asia Foundation of Digital Economics

These partners bring a wealth of expertise and resources, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing digital finance and technology innovation. Together, they aim to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration across the fintech and digital asset sectors.

Event Highlights:

The "FinTech for Humanity" event is designed for fintech professionals, policymakers, and tech enthusiasts who are interested in the intersection of AI, digital assets, and human-centered innovation. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest developments in technology and finance, guided by industry pioneers and thought leaders.

For more information, please refer to SFF website official side events list.

ICP Hub Singapore - www.icphubsg.com

SOURCE ICP Hub