interpack China 2026 Hits 970 Exhibitors, Shaping the Future of Packaging in November

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a member of the interpack alliance, the show formerly known as swop (Shanghai World of Packaging) has reached a new milestone. Formally evolving into interpack China 2026, this strategic rebranding marks a significant upgrade in the event's scale and influence. Officially organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., interpack China 2026 will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 16–18. Set to occupy a massive 70,000-square-meter floor space, the trade fair will host over 970 domestic and international elite exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 47,000 trade visitors.

Review of swop 2025

The exhibition offers full coverage of the processing and packaging value chain, including machinery for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods(non-food), alongside production equipment for plastic and paper containers. The showcase also highlights packaging material production and processing machinery and finished products, as well as intelligent and automated packaging systems, logistics packaging, and packaging design. Additionally, the event spans specialized sectors like packaging printing, components for processing and packaging, and supporting services. By integrating these diverse fields, interpack China 2026 creates a one-stop platform for both technology displays and procurement.

A decade of excellence: global resources empowering China's packaging industry

Since entering the Chinese market in 2015, swop has grown alongside the nation's rapid packaging evolution, establishing itself as a highly influential platform for exchange in the processing and packaging sectors. The success of swop 2025—which welcomed 43,090 trade visitors from 122 countries and regions with a 97% satisfaction rate—provides a robust audience foundation for interpack China 2026. Renowned global and domestic brands, such as Totole, Master Kong, Coca-Cola, Chi Forest, Kao, 3M, and Nippon Paint, utilize the event for their sourcing needs.

The upgraded interpack China 2026 marks a new milestone for swop's tenth anniversary in China. By leveraging the vast resources of the interpack alliance, it will serve as an innovation bridge connecting the Chinese packaging industry to the world. Numerous leading companies have already confirmed their participation, prepared to debut cutting-edge automated and intelligent packaging solutions and innovative products and materials to shape a more brilliant future for the global industry. Claim your free tickets NOW!

Multidimensional zones: mapping the future of packaging trends

interpack China 2026 offers an immersive panorama of the entire value chain. The event transcends traditional displays by integrating cutting-edge technology, trend analysis, and end-to-end solutions into a single, high-impact experience.

[Intelligent Packaging, Defining the Future] - interpack China 2026 spotlights the synergy between innovation and intelligence, featuring a comprehensive display of smart packaging equipment—ranging from components to integrated solutions. The dedicated "Intelligent Packaging Zone" will showcase a full spectrum of frontier technologies, including IoT, AI-driven automation, and flexible production lines. By prioritizing the development of efficient, traceable, and sustainable "Smart Factories," this zone provides manufacturers with a definitive roadmap for cost optimization and operational excellence.

[Green Power] - As global demand for environmental protection and sustainability intensifies, achieving circularity and sustainability in packaging has become a paramount industry focus. interpack China 2026 will launch the "Green Power" zone to showcase emerging packaging materials, products, and technologies, supporting the industry's "dual transformation" toward digitalization and green development.

[Packaging Products & Materials Hall] - To meet the supply chain requirements of leading FMCG brands, the "Packaging Products & Materials Hall" will be reintroduced, providing a comprehensive ecosystem that features innovative packaging products, cutting-edge materials, and full-value-chain solutions. This platform facilitates strategic matchmaking between material suppliers and brands, driving the innovation and upgrading of packaging products.

[WPO × interpack China 2026: International Green Packaging Development Summit] - Coinciding with the WPO Board Meeting in late 2026, the International Green Packaging Development Summit—organized by the China National Export Commodities Packaging Research Institute (CEPI)—will take place during the show. The forum is designed to align with global decarbonization trends, implementing China's national "Dual Carbon" strategy and industrial policy directives for green packaging. It aims to establish a high-end platform for global synergy across policy, standards, technology, and industrial innovation. By pooling international expertise and sharing global best practices, advanced standards, and cutting-edge technologies, the summit will provide a valuable reference framework and practical pathways for the industry's green transition, supporting the realization of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

[SAVE FOOD] - On the afternoon of November 16, 2026, the Save Food (China) Forum, alongside the Awarding Ceremony for SAVE FOOD Design Award & Sustainability Design Award China, will take center stage at the exhibition. Government officials, research institutions, food processors, and supply chain representatives will convene to discuss measurable, proven innovations in processing and packaging. Key topics will include fresh food preservation packaging, supply chain loss reduction, and lightweight circular packaging, ultimately driving industry-wide transformations that benefit businesses, society, and the global food system.

Enhanced business matchmaking: a high-efficiency platform for strategic sourcing and global reach

Driven by the commercial objectives of our exhibitors, interpack China 2026 is establishing a comprehensive matchmaking framework designed to seamlessly connect exhibitors with high-caliber procurement leads. A standout feature of this edition is the debut of "Buyer Navigation: Tailored Routes for Production Pain Points." Developed through buyer-centric lens, these personalized pathways are mapped to the specific operational challenges within sectors such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Moving beyond conventional tours, this initiative allows attendees to resolve production bottlenecks and source requirements in real-time as they navigate the show, ensuring high-impact engagement and measurable results.

Drawing upon its extensive global matchmaking network, interpack China 2026 will actively engage international buyers with verified purchasing mandates. International buyers with confirmed procurement interest will receive exclusive VIP hospitality, including facilitated factory visits, guided booth introductions, and access to private meeting rooms. These high-level, face-to-face interactions serve as a definitive gateway for domestic exhibitors to expand their international reach, fostering synergistic growth and mutual success for companies worldwide.

Pre-registration Now Open: Group Registrations Unlock Multiple VIP Perks

The visitor pre-registration portal for interpack China 2026 is officially open. By completing your pre-registration now, you will be the first to receive the latest exhibition updates, gain priority access to target exhibitors, and save time on-site for a highly efficient visit.

If you are planning to attend with industry peers or business partners, you can organize a professional visitor group. Groups of 5 or more will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits:

Exclusive VIP Badges for all group members

Fast-Track Entry and Complimentary Shuttle Service (available for groups of 10 or more, within a 3-hour drive of the venue)

A Dedicated Group Reception Desk with skip-the-line access and a complimentary commemorative group photo taken by the organizers

Customized Business Matchmaking services, tailored procurement routing, and in-depth discussions with premium exhibitors

A Complimentary Lunch and Digital Show Catalogue for each member (valued at RMB 100 per person)

The deadline for group registration is November 2, 2026 . Please submit your group application form before this date. For any inquiries or to learn more details, please contact Ms. Helen Peng at 021-6169 8342 or via email at [email protected].

interpack China 2026 invites the global packaging community to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 16–18, 2026. Join us to explore pioneering technologies, capitalize on growth opportunities, and shape the future of the industry!

About interpack China

As a member of the interpack alliance, interpack China deeply explores cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, intelligent / automated / digital packaging, sustainable / personalized / lightweight packaging, processing and packaging machinery, innovative materials and products, components, printed labels, and packaging design.

With a scale of over 70,000 square meters, interpack China 2026 will present innovative products and technologies from approximately 970+ global leading enterprises in a one-stop platform. It is expected to bring together over 47,000 professional visitors from home and abroad, jointly driving the packaging industry toward an efficient, green, and intelligent future!

Press Contact:

Ms. Blair Zhang

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Tel： +86-21-6169 8313

Fax： +86-21-6169 8301

[email protected]

Ms. Agnes Tai

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.

Tel： +852-2516 3365

Fax： +852-2516 5024

[email protected]

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; interpack China