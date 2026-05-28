InterSystems and 59stVentures Advance AI-Ready Data Ecosystems Across ASEAN

Partnership enables interoperable data to accelerate scalable AI adoption across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced a new partnership with 59stVentures to enable more connected, interoperable, and AI-ready data ecosystems across ASEAN and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Key representatives from InterSystems and 59stVentures following the announcement of their collaboration in Singapore.

The partnership combines the InterSystems global leadership in interoperable, high-performance data platforms and AI-ready architectures with 59stVentures' industry transformation and regional digital innovation and execution capabilities, to help organisations integrate fragmented data and scale AI adoption.

Many organisations across ASEAN remain constrained by fragmented, siloed data spread across multiple systems and formats. This lack of interoperability limits the ability to generate unified insights, slowing down digital transformation efforts. Together, InterSystems and 59stVentures will tackle these barriers, empowering organisations to integrate, harmonise, and activate their data for scalable AI adoption, real-time analytics, and more informed decision-making.

AI-Ready Platforms for Healthcare, Supply Chain and Smart Cities

InterSystems data platforms – including InterSystems IRIS® and InterSystems IRIS for Health™ – enable organisations to integrate and harmonise data across complex systems, support standards-based exchange such as HL7® FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), and build and customise their own AI-ready applications.

By aligning InterSystems technology with local market requirements, 59stVentures and its ecosystem-driven expertise will equip organisations to deploy interoperable, AI-ready data environments more efficiently. This will accelerate real-world adoption and ensure solutions are tailored to the diverse regulatory and operational contexts across the region.

Ultimately, the partnership aims to help enterprises and public sector agencies transition from reactive operations to truly predictive, adaptive, and resilient models. While healthcare is a cornerstone – particularly in enabling longitudinal medical records and system-wide visibility, the partnership will also extend to supply chain, logistics, and smart cities with the InterSystems Data Studio™ and InterSystems Supply Chain Orchestrator™ solutions providing unified data orchestration and harmonisation across diverse stakeholders.

"Across Southeast Asia, organisations are moving quickly to adopt AI in multiple industries, but many remain constrained by fragmented data. AI success depends not only on models, but on trusted, interoperable data ecosystems and strong industry collaboration," said Jim Lim, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of 59stVentures." Together, we aim to help organisations across ASEAN operationalise AI in practical, scalable, and sustainable ways."

"We are seeing strong momentum around AI across ASEAN," said Luciano Brustia, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, InterSystems. "Through this partnership, we are bringing global best practices into the region to help organisations accelerate AI adoption and deliver meaningful outcomes at scale."

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organisations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: InterSystems.com/sg.

About 59stVentures

59stVentures is a socio-tech ecosystem organisation focused on advancing AI-enabled digital transformation through the convergence of people, data, and technology. The company works with enterprises, public sector agencies, and ecosystem partners across Asia-Pacific to accelerate AI adoption, interoperability, and innovation-led transformation initiatives.

With expertise spanning healthcare, telecommunications, smart cities, supply chain, education, and data strategy, 59stVentures provides advisory, ecosystem collaboration, and implementation capabilities across the full transformation lifecycle — from strategy and capability development to AI and data-driven solution deployment. Through its ecosystem-driven approach, 59stVentures helps organisations translate emerging technologies into scalable, real-world outcomes.

For more information, please visit: www.59stventures.com.

SOURCE InterSystems